It's been nearly two years since Britney Spears' 13-year conservatorship was officially terminated and she regained the ability to control her life.

While her legal team is still embroiled in court proceedings surrounding the key players in the conservatorship—including her father, Jamie Spears, and former business manager, Lou Taylor—Britney is now largely free to make her own medical, financial, and personal decisions.

The intervening years have seen Britney experience a number of major life changes, from getting married to—and later separating from—her long-term boyfriend, Sam Asghari, to preparing for the release of her much-anticipated memoir, The Woman in Me, on October 24.

Here's what we know about what's happened in Britney's life since the end of her conservatorship.

Career

In addition to her forthcoming tell-all memoir, for which she received a $15 million advance from publishing house Simon & Schuster, Britney has also put out some new music.

Her first song release since her conservatorship ended, an August 2022 collaboration with Elton John titled "Hold Me Closer," was an instant hit, reaching No. 1 on iTunes in dozens of countries. She also released a collaboration with will.i.am dubbed "Mind Your Business" in July.

Page Six has since reported that Britney is planning to record a new album and is "getting songs from some big artists." However, there has been no confirmation of this from Britney herself.

Pregnancy and miscarriage

After testifying in June 2021 that, under the conservatorship, she'd been prevented from removing an IUD that kept her from having another baby, Britney shared on Instagram in April 2022 that she was pregnant with her and Asghari's first child together. In the post, she revealed that she had suffered from perinatal depression while pregnant with her first two children, sons Sean Preston and Jayden James, who she shares with her ex-husband Kevin Federline.

"Women didn't talk about it back then … some people considered it dangerous if a woman complained like that with a baby inside her," she wrote. "But now women talk about it everyday … thank Jesus we don't have to keep that pain a reserved proper secret."

In May 2022, she and Asghari released a joint statement on Instagram announcing that Britney had a miscarriage.

"It is with our deepest sadness we have to announce that we have lost our miracle baby early in the pregnancy," the statement read. "This is a devastating time for any parent. Perhaps we should have waited to announce until we were further along however we were overly excited to share the good news."

Marriage and separation

On June 9, 2022, about a month after Britney publicly shared the news of her miscarriage, she and Asghari tied the knot in an intimate ceremony at their Los Angeles home. None of Britney's family members, including her children, were in attendance.

On Aug. 16, 2023, a little over 14 months after they were married, Asghari submitted a divorce filing to Los Angeles Superior Court, citing irreconcilable differences as legal grounds for the divorce. According to the filing, the couple had separated on July 28.

Three days later, Britney confirmed the split in a post on Instagram.

“As everyone knows, Hesam and I are no longer together … 6 years is a long time to be with someone so, I’m a little shocked but … I’m not here to explain why because its honestly nobody’s business," she wrote. “But, I couldn’t take the pain anymore honestly !!! In some sort of telepathic way I have been receiving so many messages that melt my heart from friends and I thank you !!! I’ve been playing it strong for way too long and my Instagram may seem perfect but it’s far from reality and I think we all know that !!!"

Relationship with her children

Ahead of Britney and Asghari's wedding, Federline's attorney, Mark Vincent Kaplan, told People that Sean and Jayden didn't want to distract from Britney's big day by attending the ceremony.

"They're happy for their mom, and they are hopeful that Sam and Britney are starting a great future together," Kaplan said. "It's their night, and they didn't want to take away from them."

A public back-and-forth involving Britney, Federline, and their two teenage sons, now 18 and 17, ensued, sparking speculation over the state of Britney's relationship with her kids. In August 2022, Federline told the Daily Mail that the boys had cut off contact with Britney over how she used social media. Jayden gave his own interview with ITV News in September 2022, in which he criticized Britney's Instagram presence and defended Jamie's role in the conservatorship.

"I 100% think this can be fixed. It’s just going to take a lot of time and effort. I just want her to get better mentally. When she gets better I really want to see her again,” Jayden said. "I love you a lot, I hope for the best for you. Maybe one day we can sit down like this and talk again."

Britney initially responded to Jayden's interview in an audio recording on Instagram, accusing him of disrespecting her and of being angry that he would stop receiving child support payments when he turned 18. She later deleted the clip and posted a series of new recordings in which she spoke about how painful the conflict with her sons had been.

"Since they’ve been gone, I’ve honestly felt like a huge part of me has died," she said. “All I know is that my love for my children is more than anything and I’m sorry if I ever hurt you guys in any way. I was told you guys have blocked me. But I will speak here. … I’m so blessed to even call you mine, and I just want you to know I apologize."

A few months later, on her 41st birthday, Britney shared an emotional tribute to her sons on Instagram. "To both of my boys … I love you … I would die for you," she wrote. "God speed my precious hearts !!! I would give anything just to touch your face !!! I send my love … Mamasita."

Sean and Jayden have since moved to Hawaii with Federline, his wife Victoria, and their daughters Jordan and Peyton. "It’s an opportunity for Kevin and his wife," Kaplan told People of the move. "And the boys are ready to get away from the L.A. microscope."