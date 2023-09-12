The new annual TIME World’s Best Companies list with Statista’s leading research ranks 750 of the world's top-performing companies

(New York, NY—September 12, 2023) Today, TIME debuts World's Best Companies 2023, in partnership with Statista, a leading international provider of market and consumer data and rankings. The new annual ranking utilizes Statista’s comprehensive research study to identify the top-performing companies across the globe.

"We are excited to join TIME's editorial expertise with Statista's authoritative data gathering and analysis to bring our readers this informative ranking that will help them better understand the many companies that play a role in their lives today,” said TIME Senior Editor Emma Barker Bonomo.

In addition to the list of the World’s Best Companies, TIME and Statista will partner to produce quantitative lists on a range of topics in the future.

Highlights from the TIME World’s Best Companies 2023 list include:

Microsoft ranked first overall and for employee satisfaction.

Apple, the world’s most valuable company, ranked second overall.

Accenture ranked highest for ESG score, and fifth overall.

To create the TIME World’s Best Companies list, Statista evaluated companies based on three primary dimensions: employee satisfaction, revenue growth, and sustainability (ESG). See the full methodology here.

This new quantitative study in partnership with Statista is separate from the annual TIME100 Most Influential Companies list, which is an unranked, news-driven, editorially selected list.

See the TIME World’s Best Companies list here.

###

About TIME

TIME is the 100-year-old global media brand that reaches a combined audience of over 120 million around the world through its iconic magazine and digital platforms. With unparalleled access to the world's most influential people, the trust of consumers and partners globally, and an unrivaled power to convene, TIME's mission is to tell the essential stories of the people and ideas that shape and improve the world. Today, TIME also includes the Emmy Award®-winning film and television division TIME Studios; a significantly expanded live events business built on the powerful TIME100 and Person of the Year franchises and custom experiences; TIME for Kids, which provides trusted news with a focus on news literacy for kids and valuable resources for teachers and families; the award-winning branded content studio Red Border Studios; an industry-leading web3 division; the website-building platform TIME Sites; the sustainability and climate action platform TIME CO2; the new e-commerce and content platform TIME Stamped, and more.

About Statista

Statista publishes hundreds of worldwide industry rankings and company listings with high profile media partners. This research and analysis service is based on the success of statista.com, the leading data and business intelligence portal that provides statistics, business relevant data, and various market and consumer studies and surveys.

Contact us at letters@time.com.