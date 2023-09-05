U.S. First Lady Jill Biden has tested positive for COVID-19, the White House said on Monday, days before President Joe Biden is scheduled to travel to the G-20 summit in India.

Biden was administered a test Monday evening and was negative, White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said.

“The President will test at a regular cadence this week and monitor for symptoms,” she added.

The White House did not immediately respond to a request for comment on whether the President was reconsidering his travel itinerary.

Read More: Pandemics Don't Really End—They Echo

The President is slated to attend the G-20, which is being held on Sept. 9-10 in New Delhi. Following the summit, Biden has plans to travel to Vietnam.

The First Lady traveled with Biden to their Rehoboth home on Saturday after surveying hurricane damage in Florida. The President was in Rehoboth with her until Monday morning.

“She is currently experiencing only mild symptoms,” the First Lady’s communications director, Elizabeth Alexander, said in a statement. “She will remain at their home in Rehoboth Beach, Delaware.”

Read More: Why Some People Don't Get COVID-19 Symptoms

Biden last month said the White House would request additional money from Congress to fund the next round of coronavirus vaccine shots.

A new “Eris” variant of the virus has become dominant in the United States, and hospitals have reported an increase in cases.

Contact us at letters@time.com.