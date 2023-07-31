The unofficial last month of summer is arriving alongside unprecedented levels of heat, and more and more of us may be staying inside—with Netflix or otherwise—to avoid it. On August 9, the documentary Ladies First: A Story of Women in Hip-Hop will recontextualize the crucial role that women have played in the 50-year-old genre since its inception. The next day, the scripted limited series Painkiller—starring Uzo Aduba and Matthew Broderick—will delve into both the origins and aftermath of America’s opioid crisis. And on August 16, the three-part series DEPP V HEARD will show both testimonies side by side for the first time, examining a trial that has shaped contemporary feminism. Here’s everything coming to Netflix in August 2023—and what’s leaving.
Here are the Netflix originals coming in August 2023
Available August 1
Untold: Jake Paul the Problem Child
Available August 2
Mark Cavendish: Never Enough
Poisoned: The Dirty Truth About Your Food
Soulcatcher
Available August 3
Head to Head
Heartstopper: Season 2
The Last Hours of Mario Biondo
The Lincoln Lawyer: Season 2, Part 2
Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead
Available August 4
The Big Nailed It Baking Challenge
Fatal Seduction: Volume 2
Available August 7
Gabby’s Dollhouse: Season 8
Available August 8
The Seven Deadly Sins: Grudge of Edinburgh, Part 2
Untold: Johnny Football
Zombieverse
Available August 9
Ladies First: A Story of Women in Hip-Hop
Available August 10
Marry My Dead Body
Mech Cadets
Painkiller
Available August 11
Down for Love
Heart of Stone
Available August 12
Behind Your Touch
Available August 15
Jared Freid: 37 and Single
Untold: Hall of Shame
Available August 16
At Home With The Furys
The Chosen One
DEPP V HEARD
Available August 17
My Dad the Bounty Hunter: Season 2
The Upshaws: Part 4
Available August 18
10 Days of a Bad Man
Love, Sex and 30 Candles
Mask Girl
The Monkey King
Available August 22
LIGHTHOUSE
Untold: Swamp Kings
Available August 23
Destined with You
Squared Love Everlasting
The Ultimatum: Marry or Move On: Season 2
Available August 24
Baki Hanma: Season 2, Part 2
Ragnarok: Season 3
Who is Erin Carter?
Available August 25
Killer Book Club
You Are So Not Invited to My Bat Mitzvah
Available August 30
Live to 100: Secrets of the Blue Zones
Miss Adrenaline: A Tale of Twins
The Ultimatum: Marry or Move On: Season 2 (new episodes)
Available August 31
Choose Love
Karate Sheep: Season 2
One Piece
Here are the TV shows and movies coming to Netflix in August 2023
Available August 1
2 Fast 2 Furious
Bee Movie
Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs 2
Coming to America
Despicable Me
Despicable Me 2
Eat Pray Love
Fast & Furious
Fast Five
The Fast and the Furious
The Fast and the Furious: Tokyo Drift
Ferris Bueller's Day Off
Friends with Benefits
It's Complicated
The Jerk
Just Go With It
Lost in Translation
Madagascar 3: Europe's Most Wanted
No Strings Attached
Pawn Stars: Season 14
Poms
The River Wild
Terminator Genisys
Ugly Betty: Seasons 1-4
Available August 10
Jagun Jagun
Available August 14
Paddington
The Wiggles: Ready, Steady, Wiggle: Season 4
Available August 15
Ancient Aliens: Season 5
Ballers: Seasons 1-5
Available August 23
The Big Short
Sausage Party
Here’s what’s leaving Netflix in August 2023
Leaving August 12
Knightfall: Seasons 1-2
Leaving August 14
Winx Club: Seasons 6-7
Leaving August 15
Les Misérables
Leaving August 24
Jobs
Leaving August 31
A Knight's Tale
If Beale Street Could Talk
InuYasha the Movie: Affections Touching Across Time
InuYasha the Movie 2: The Castle Beyond the Looking Glass
InuYasha the Movie 3: Swords of an Honorable Ruler
InuYasha the Movie 4: Fire on the Mystic Island
The Italian Job
Mean Girls
Moving Art: Seasons 1-3
Open Season
Open Season 2
Paranormal Activity
The Ring
Salt
Scream: Seasons 1-3
She's Gotta Have It
Sister, Sister: Seasons 1-6
Sleepless in Seattle
- AI By the People, For the People
- The 100 Best Movies of the Past 10 Decades
- How John Fetterman Came Out of the Darkness
- New Technique Helps Paralyzed Man Move and Feel Again
- Oppenheimer's Grandson on Oppenheimer
- Don't Ignore Your Climate Anxiety: Essay
- Podcast: Maxwell Frost on Why Bernie Sanders is Gen Z's Barack Obama
- Sign Up for Extra Time, Your Guide to the Women's World Cup