The unofficial last month of summer is arriving alongside unprecedented levels of heat, and more and more of us may be staying inside—with Netflix or otherwise—to avoid it. On August 9, the documentary Ladies First: A Story of Women in Hip-Hop will recontextualize the crucial role that women have played in the 50-year-old genre since its inception. The next day, the scripted limited series Painkiller—starring Uzo Aduba and Matthew Broderick—will delve into both the origins and aftermath of America’s opioid crisis. And on August 16, the three-part series DEPP V HEARD will show both testimonies side by side for the first time, examining a trial that has shaped contemporary feminism. Here’s everything coming to Netflix in August 2023—and what’s leaving.

Here are the Netflix originals coming in August 2023

Available August 1

Untold: Jake Paul the Problem Child

Available August 2

Mark Cavendish: Never Enough

Poisoned: The Dirty Truth About Your Food

Soulcatcher

Available August 3

Head to Head

Heartstopper: Season 2

The Last Hours of Mario Biondo

The Lincoln Lawyer: Season 2, Part 2

Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead

Available August 4

The Big Nailed It Baking Challenge

Fatal Seduction: Volume 2

Available August 7

Gabby’s Dollhouse: Season 8

Available August 8

The Seven Deadly Sins: Grudge of Edinburgh, Part 2

Untold: Johnny Football

Zombieverse

Available August 9

Ladies First: A Story of Women in Hip-Hop

Available August 10

Marry My Dead Body

Mech Cadets

Painkiller

Available August 11

Down for Love

Heart of Stone

Available August 12

Behind Your Touch

Uzo Aduba as Edie in episode 102 of Painkiller Keri Anderson—Netflix

Available August 15

Jared Freid: 37 and Single

Untold: Hall of Shame

Available August 16

At Home With The Furys

The Chosen One

DEPP V HEARD

Available August 17

My Dad the Bounty Hunter: Season 2

The Upshaws: Part 4

Available August 18

10 Days of a Bad Man

Love, Sex and 30 Candles

Mask Girl

The Monkey King

Available August 22

LIGHTHOUSE

Untold: Swamp Kings

Available August 23

Destined with You

Squared Love Everlasting

The Ultimatum: Marry or Move On: Season 2

Available August 24

Baki Hanma: Season 2, Part 2

Ragnarok: Season 3

Who is Erin Carter?

Available August 25

Killer Book Club

You Are So Not Invited to My Bat Mitzvah

Available August 30

Live to 100: Secrets of the Blue Zones

Miss Adrenaline: A Tale of Twins

The Ultimatum: Marry or Move On: Season 2 (new episodes)

amie Dornan as Parker in Heart Of Stone Robert Viglasky—Netflix

Available August 31

Choose Love

Karate Sheep: Season 2

One Piece

Here are the TV shows and movies coming to Netflix in August 2023

Available August 1

2 Fast 2 Furious

Bee Movie

Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs 2

Coming to America

Despicable Me

Despicable Me 2

Eat Pray Love

Fast & Furious

Fast Five

The Fast and the Furious

The Fast and the Furious: Tokyo Drift

Ferris Bueller's Day Off

Friends with Benefits

It's Complicated

The Jerk

Just Go With It

Lost in Translation

Madagascar 3: Europe's Most Wanted

No Strings Attached

Pawn Stars: Season 14

Poms

The River Wild

Terminator Genisys

Ugly Betty: Seasons 1-4

Available August 10

Jagun Jagun

Available August 14

Paddington

The Wiggles: Ready, Steady, Wiggle: Season 4

Available August 15

Ancient Aliens: Season 5

Ballers: Seasons 1-5

Available August 23

The Big Short

Sausage Party

Here’s what’s leaving Netflix in August 2023

Leaving August 12

Knightfall: Seasons 1-2

Leaving August 14

Winx Club: Seasons 6-7

Leaving August 15

Les Misérables

Leaving August 24

Jobs

Leaving August 31

A Knight's Tale

If Beale Street Could Talk

InuYasha the Movie: Affections Touching Across Time

InuYasha the Movie 2: The Castle Beyond the Looking Glass

InuYasha the Movie 3: Swords of an Honorable Ruler

InuYasha the Movie 4: Fire on the Mystic Island

The Italian Job

Mean Girls

Moving Art: Seasons 1-3

Open Season

Open Season 2

Paranormal Activity

The Ring

Salt

Scream: Seasons 1-3

She's Gotta Have It

Sister, Sister: Seasons 1-6

Sleepless in Seattle

