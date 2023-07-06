Presented By

OceanGate Suspends Operations After Loss of Titan Submersible

A decal on a piece of equipment which reads "Titan" is pictured near a trailer with the OceanGate logo at OceanGate Expedition's headqurters in the Port of Everett Boat Yard in Everett, Washington, on June 22, 2023. All five people aboard a submersible missing near the wreck of the Titanic died -- likely in an instant -- after their vessel suffered what the US Coast Guard said June 22, 2023 was a "catastrophic implosion" in the ocean depths.
Ason Redmond—AFP/Getty Images
By Brandon Sapienza / Bloomberg

OceanGate said it has halted all exploration and business operations, just a few weeks after five people were killed in a company-owned submersible on an expedition to see the wreck of the Titanic.

A banner on the company’s website announcing the news offered no further details.

Read More: The Titan Sub and the Dangers of Unregulated Deep-Sea Tourism

Last month, a multinational search effort took place after OceanGate’s Titan submersible went missing near the Titanic’s resting place in the North Atlantic Ocean. The US Coast Guard announced days later it had found the submersible, saying it suffered a “catastrophic implosion.”

OceanGate did not immediately respond to a request for comment by phone.

More Must-Reads From TIME

Contact us at letters@time.com.

You May Also Like
Read Next
Jack Ma’s Lieutenants Return to Oversee Tough Alibaba Reboot
Next Up: Editor's Pick
How We Can Learn to Live with COVID-19 After Vaccinations
EDIT POST