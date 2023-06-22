Presented By

Who Would Win in a Musk vs. Zuckerberg Cage Fight? We May Soon Find Out

This combination of file photographs created on June 22, 2023 shows SpaceX, Twitter. and electric car maker Tesla CEO Elon Musk during his visit at the Vivatech technology startups and innovation fair at the Porte de Versailles exhibition center in Paris on June 16, 2023 and Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg testifying before the House Financial Services Committee in in Washington, D.C. on Oct. 23, 2019.
Mandel Ngan and Alain Jocard—AFP via Getty Images
By Thomas Seal / Bloomberg

Who would win in a Las Vegas cage match between Elon Musk and Mark Zuckerberg? If the billionaire tech bosses’ social media posts are to be believed, we may soon find out.

Musk, who bought Twitter in October, raised the idea in a response to Meta Platforms Inc.’s plans to roll out a competing service.

Facebook founder Zuckerberg, the world’s tenth-richest person according to data compiled by Bloomberg, then posted on Instagram a screenshot of Musk’s comments with the caption: “Send Me Location.”

In later tweets, Musk, the world’s richest man, said “if this is for real, I will do it.” He proposed the Las Vegas UFC Octagon as a venue, and jokingly described his typical workout—throwing his children in the air—and his combat technique—lying on people in a maneuver he calls “The Walrus.”

Zuckerberg also recently shared details of his fitness regime, including success in a jiu-jitsu tournament and completing the “Murph challenge”—running a mile, 100 pull-ups, 200 push-ups, 300 squats, and another mile, while wearing a 20-pound weighted vest — in 40 minutes.

Meta declined to comment further. Twitter did not meaningfully respond to a request for comment.

