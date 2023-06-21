China Says Biden Calling Xi a Dictator Is ‘Provocation’

China said U.S. President Joe Biden had made a “public political provocation” by referring to his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping as a dictator, as fresh tensions emerged in bilateral ties days after the two sides held meetings to stabilize relations.

“These remarks are absurd and extremely irresponsible,” Chinese Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Mao Ning said at a regular press briefing in Beijing on Wednesday.

“It is against the basic facts and diplomatic protocols, seriously violates China’s political dignity and amounts to public political provocation,” she added. “China expresses its strong dissatisfaction and opposition.”

Biden told a crowd at a California fundraiser on Tuesday that the Chinese leader had been embarrassed by an alleged spy balloon that floated over the U.S. earlier this year, which Washington shot down. That debacle caused U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken to cancel a trip to Beijing, and sent the U.S.-China relationship into a tailspin.

“The reason why Xi Jinping got very upset, in terms of when I shot that balloon down with two boxcars full of spy equipment in it, is he didn’t know it was there,” Biden said. “That’s what the great embarrassment for dictators—when they didn’t know what happened.”

Blinken made a rescheduled trip to Beijing earlier this week, in which the two sides pledged to resume some high-level communications. Xi called the trip “very good,” in a rare moment of praise from the taciturn leader.

Biden’s comments—and China’s response—show how fragile ties are between the world’s two largest economies, which still have fundamental disagreements on issues spanning human rights and technology to trade and weapons sales to Taiwan.

