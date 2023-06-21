The 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup will be, quite simply, the biggest event in the history of women’s sports. Ticket sales for the tournament, which will take place from July 20 to August 20 in Australia and New Zealand—the first time more than one nation has hosted the women’s World Cup— have exceeded 1 million. Record global viewership is expected. The event will feature 32 teams, up from 24 during the 2019 World Cup in France, including first-time participants Haiti, Morocco, Panama, Portugal, the Republic of Ireland, Vietnam, and Zambia. The United States is aiming to become the first team—women’s or men’s—to win three straight World Cup titles. Meanwhile, teams around the globe have increased their investment in the women’s game. The world’s talent pool has caught up. Team USA is more vulnerable than ever.

