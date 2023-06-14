This summer’s FIFA Women’s World Cup marks many firsts: it will be the first time the global soccer tournament will be hosted by two countries, and also the first time that it will be staged in the southern hemisphere—where it’s currently winter.

Since the inaugural matches in 1991, when only 12 national teams competed, the Women’s World Cup has grown into one of the most anticipated sports events worldwide, with countries fielding their best female soccer athletes every four years. Thus far, teams from only four nations—Germany, Japan, Norway, and the U.S.—have emerged as champions.

The 2023 edition will host 32 teams, its largest cohort to date, including athletes from eight countries set to make their Women’s World Cup debut. This ultimate guide will give you everything you need to know about the upcoming tournament.

When and where will the 2023 Women’s World Cup take place?

For the first time in its history, the FIFA Women’s World Cup will be co-hosted by two countries: Australia and New Zealand. Sixty-four matches will be staged across 10 stadiums over the course of 32 days.

The tournament kicks off on July 20 at Eden Park in Auckland, with co-host New Zealand up against Norway in the opening match. The final is set to be played on Aug. 20 at Stadium Australia in Sydney.

The FIFA Women's World Cup trophy is seen during its unveiling event in New York City on April 14, 2023. Angela Weiss—AFP/Getty Images

Which countries are competing in this year’s tournament?

The top teams from every region—as determined by confederation tournaments and inter-continental qualifier playoffs, which ended in February—join the hosts (who qualified automatically) at the 2023 Women’s World Cup.

Haiti, Morocco, Panama, Portugal, the Republic of Ireland, Vietnam, and Zambia will be competing in the Women’s World Cup for the first time. This will be the Philippines’ first men’s or women’s FIFA World Cup tournament.

Here is the full list of participants:

Argentina

Australia

Brazil

Canada

China

Colombia

Costa Rica

Denmark

England

France

Germany

Haiti

Italy

Jamaica

Japan

Morocco

Netherlands

New Zealand

Nigeria

Norway

Panama

Philippines

Portugal

Republic of Ireland

South Africa

South Korea

Spain

Sweden

Switzerland

United States

Vietnam

Zambia

What team won the last Women’s World Cup?

The United States won the 2019 Women’s World Cup, beating the Netherlands in France. That marked their fourth win out of eight iterations of the women’s soccer tournament, and it was their first consecutive win following a victory over Japan in the 2015 games. The U.S. women, seeking a “three-peat,” enter this tournament as the favorites, though England’s Lionesses, who won the 2022 UEFA European Women’s Football Championship, are widely regarded as the second-favorites.

Read More: The Radically Inclusive World of England’s Grassroots Women’s Soccer Clubs

Who is on Team USA?

The U.S. Women’s National Soccer Team has yet to unveil the roster of athletes to be led by head coach Vlatko Andonovski, though it is expected to be the final World Cup for team veterans like Megan Rapinoe and Alex Morgan and a potential breakout tournament for rising stars like Trinity Rodman.

How can I watch?



For U.S. viewers, the matches will be aired exclusively by FOX, with select matches on its main broadcast network and others on its cable channel FS1, while every match can be streamed on the Fox Sports app. Spanish-language coverage will also be available on Telemundo and Peacock.

For fans who want to get a little closer to the action, tickets to watch the matches live remain available, according to FIFA.

When and where will the next World Cup take place?

The next World Cup, the men’s tournament in 2026, is set to return to the Northern Hemisphere, with Canada, Mexico, and the United States as co-hosts.

FIFA has not yet decided on the host countries for subsequent tournaments, including the Women’s World Cup in 2027. The international soccer body said in April that it has received four hosting bids for the 2027 tournament—from Belgium and the Netherlands (jointly), the U.S. together with Mexico, Brazil, and South Africa—and a decision will be made next May.

Contact us at letters@time.com.