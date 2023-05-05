Although the blockbusters of the Marvel Cinematic Universe or the classic films of the Disney Vault may come to mind when you think of Disney+, it’s worth remembering that the streaming platform is more than just a vehicle for its movie-making machine—it also has a wealth of television shows and a wide range of offerings.

For sci-fi or action fanatics, there are original programs to dive into, like Marvel’s Wandavision or Loki or the many Star Wars series like The Mandalorian and Andor. Those looking for a dose of nostalgia can revisit old shows and sitcoms that have found a new home on the platform, like The Muppet Show and Alias. Little ones can get entertainment with a side of education, thanks to animated shows like Schoolhouse Rock! and Bluey, while the adults in their lives can turn to more grown-up cartoons like The Simpsons.

Whether you’re looking for a new watch or old stand-by favorites, here are the 25 best shows to stream on Disney+ right now.

Andor

Consider Andor a satisfying detour in the Star Wars franchise. Based on the character of Cassian Andor (Diego Luna), who made his debut in the prequel film Rogue One: A Star Wars Story, the series devotes itself to telling his backstory as a stoic rebel operative who’s recruited for a dangerous mission, which will help avenge the havoc wrecked on his home planet by an evil corporation.

Black-ish

Race, belonging, and family are central themes in Black-ish, Kenya Barris’ long-running series about an upwardly mobile Black family in Los Angeles. Centering on patriarch Dre Johnson and his wife, Dr. Rainbow Johnson, the show’s eight seasons often explored complex topics like racial violence and respectability politics, but also delivered plenty of laughs along the way.

Loki

It could be easy to overlook Loki in the sheer abundance of superhero content, but to do so would be to miss out on one of the franchise’s darkly humorous and satisfyingly twisty narratives. Centering on the moody and fibbing Norse god Loki (Tom Hiddleston), the show is a time-traveling adventure laden with both introspection and levity.

The Mandalorian

When it comes to original programming at Disney+, The Mandalorian is a shining example of what the platform is capable of. The series, which is the first live-action series in the Star Wars universe, takes place after the events of Return of the Jedi. Starring Pedro Pascal as the titular character, a lone ranger of a bounty hunter who’s determined to protect Grogu, or Baby Yoda at all costs, the series is a thrilling and refreshing addition to the Star Wars franchise.

Moon Knight

Oscar Isaac takes on multiple personalities as the lead in Moon Knight, the miniseries based on the superhero of the same name. In the show, Isaac’s character, who has dissociative identity disorder, relies on his multiple alters as he traverses a deadly mystery wrapped up in mysticism and Egyptian mythology.

Hawkeye

Marvel fans will get a deeper understanding of Hawkeye, the skilled archer in the Avengers, with this series. Centered on Clint Barton (Jeremy Renner) an excellent marksman and former agent of S.H.I.E.L.D., the show details how Barton mentors Kate Bishop, a young fan of his, to eventually take on the mantle of Hawkeye.

The Beatles: Get Back

To watch The Beatles: Get Back is to bear witness to music history being made. The three-part documentary series, directed by Lord of the Rings director Peter Jackson, is an exhaustive, loving look at the making of the Beatles’ 1970 album, Let It Be. Featuring over 60 hours of footage, most of it previously unseen, and 150 hours of audio, the series is a love letter to one of the most iconic rock bands of all time.

Big Shot

There are few offerings more lovable on Disney+ than Big Shot, a sports dramedy starring John Stamos as a college basketball coach who’s forced to take a gig at an all-girls private high school after an anger management scandal. The show, which makes a compelling case for underdogs and deals skillfully with the challenges of modern parenting, is so charming that TIME’s TV critic Judy Berman called it her “favorite new Disney+ show.”

The Muppet Show

The enduring appeal of Jim Henson’s Muppets lies in the zany humor and endearing humanity of its many monsters and mischievous beings, something that’s on full display in The Muppet Show, the popular variety show starring Henson’s puppets. The show, which ran for five seasons from 1976 to 1981 and won 11 Emmys, featured a special celebrity guest each week, but the true stars were always the ensemble of beloved Muppets, including Kermit the Frog, Miss Piggy, and Gonzo.

Alias

JJ Abram’s Alias has become a cult classic when it comes to action shows and for good reason—the beloved series, which starred Jennifer Garner in her breakout role as Sydney Bristow, a spunky undercover spy, combined drama, humor, and non-stop action for a show that was as compelling as it was thrilling.

Wandavision

With Wandavision, Marvel fans get a glimpse into the backstory of two of the MCU’s more minor superheroes, Wanda Maximoff and her husband, Vision, in an unorthodox predicament—attempting to hide their powers while time-hopping through different dimensions of suburbia. But while Wandavision is technically yet another extension of the ever-expanding Marvel superhero franchise, it’s also a loving homage to the classic TV sitcom, riffing off iconic shows like The Brady Bunch, Bewitched, and I Love Lucy.

Bluey

For the smallest of viewers, look no further than Bluey, a charming Australian cartoon about the triumphs and challenges for a sweet family of dogs. Centered on the adventures of Bluey, the oldest child in the family, each 7-minute episode not only comes with a lesson to learn, but is often hilarious and clever enough to appeal to the adults in the room.

The Simpsons

Perhaps no other show has defined the animated sitcom more than The Simpsons, the longest-running scripted show of all time. Over the course of 36 seasons, the Simpson family, headed up by everyman Homer and his long suffering wife Marge, as well as their three kids, Bart, Lisa, and Maggie, have tackled (and even predicted) many of the issues of the day, from 9/11 to Trump’s presidency, all while delivering its trademark wry humor.

Schoolhouse Rock!

For years, generations of youngsters have learned everything from their multiplication tables to how a bill becomes a law with the musical stylings of the animated series, Schoolhouse Rock! This beloved educational series originally debuted in 1973, as evidenced by the songs’ revolutionary flavor, but remains just as compelling and catchy now, fifty years later.

Cosmos: Possible Worlds

The interconnectedness of the universe is the overarching message in Cosmos: Possible Worlds, the curious National Geographic docuseries hosted by Neil deGrasse Tyson. An homage to the original Carl Sagan series of the same name, the show is a compelling look at both the history and future of scientific understanding of the world we live in and beyond.

The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder

In the The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder, winsome protagonist Penny Proud and her kooky family return to the screen with adventures tailored for our current zeitgeist. The original Proud Family was beloved for its zany humor and its groundbreaking portrayal of Black culture through a family living and loving in suburban America, following Penny through the trials and triumphs of pre-adolescence. With this revival, Penny’s now a full-fledged teenager—with new lessons and adventures to be had in this stage of her life.

Gravity Falls

Supernatural mysteries abound in Gravity Falls, the animated family comedy series about the misadventures of twins Dipper and Mabel Pines, after they are shipped off to spend the summer with their eccentric great uncle Stan in the weird and wacky town of Gravity Falls, where nothing is quite as it seems.

The World According to Jeff Goldblum

The ineffable charm of Jeff Goldblum has lent itself to a range of quirky roles over the course of his career and a cult following online and now on Disney+, it’s used to great effect in a docuseries of his own, The World According to Jeff Goldblum. On the show, Goldblum explores how popular objects or trends have reached this status in the zeitgeist, doing so with a compelling sense of both curiosity and wonder.

Grown-ish

Yara Shahidi shines in Grown-ish, the spin-off created for her Black-ish’s character Zoey Johnson, as she left for college. Like its parent show, Grown-ish isn’t afraid to tackle complex issues, often offering lessons on hot-button topics like activism and hookup culture, but delivers it with refreshing candor and humor.

On Pointe

With On Pointe, viewers get an intimate look at the rigorous training and arresting personal stories of the aspiring young dancers who attend New York City’s School of American Ballet. Over six parts, the docuseries the show takes an in-depth look at the daily lives of students between the ages of 8 and 18, as they pursue their dreams of making it in the competitive world of ballet and prepare for an upcoming performance run of The Nutcracker at Lincoln Center.

Jessica Jones

In Jessica Jones, Marvel finds one of its darkest and more complex characters—and that’s a good thing. The titular Jones (Krysten Ritter) is a former superhero who gives up vigilante work after a tragedy and is attempting to live a normal life as a private investigator, but her superhuman powers, sense of justice, and PTSD threaten her chances of living like any other civilian.

Daredevil

In Daredevil, by day Matt Murdock (Charlie Cox) is a blind lawyer looking to help the disenfranchised of his neighborhood of Hell’s Kitchen; by night, he’s a masked vigilante who relies on his heightened senses after his loss of sight, to deliver justice in another way.

Boy Meets World

Perhaps the ultimate coming-of-age series of its time, Boy Meets World follows the adventures of Cory Matthews, a true boy next door, as he navigates school, friendship, family, and romantic relationships over the course of his adolescence through his young adulthood.

Running Wild with Bear Grylls

In Running Wild with Bear Grylls, the British adventurer shares his enthusiasm for thrills and the great outdoors with his celebrity guests, as they embark on thrilling treks around the world. Whether hiking with President Barack Obama in Alaska or getting dropped from a helicopter into the mountains of New England with actor Don Cheadle, it’s always an adventure with Bear Grylls.

Once Upon a Time

Beloved classic fairy tales get the modern treatment in Once Upon a Time, the fantasy drama series that takes place in the fictional town of Storybrooke, Maine. Residents of the town were formerly fairy tale characters in another life, leaving them to reckon with their magical pasts and current reality.

