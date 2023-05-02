A Cockroach Almost Stole the Show at the Met Gala

An unlikely star of the 2023 Met Gala red carpet was not a celebrity in couture. It was a cockroach that distracted the crowd patiently waiting for singer Rihanna’s arrival to the Upper East Side museum.
Variety first posted a video of the cockroach running up the steps as photographer Kevin Mazur took a close up shot on his camera.
They later reported that the cockroach had been stepped on.
Reactions online were swift. On Twitter, Philip Lewis described the roach with Wendy Williams’ infamous words: “She is an icon, she is a legend, she is the moment.”
Another asked, “Did the cockroach pay the $50k?,” in reference to the pricey cost for a ticket to the annual event held at the Metropolitan Museum of Art.
Thankfully, soon after, Rihanna appeared and restored order to the night’s festivities, bringing the crowd’s attention back to where it belonged. R.I.P. to a New York City legend that got its fleeting but glorious moment in the spotlight.
