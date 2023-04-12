Prince Harry will attend King Charles’s coronation next month without Meghan, Buckingham Palace has announced.

“Buckingham Palace is pleased to confirm that The Duke of Sussex will attend the Coronation Service at Westminster Abbey on 6th May,” the Palace said in a statement. “The Duchess of Sussex will remain in California with Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet.” The coronation will take place on the same day as Prince Archie’s birthday.

Archewell, Harry and Meghan’s charitable foundation, issued a near identical statement to Buckingham Palace confirming the duke will attend the coronation.

For months there has been speculation of whether the pair would attend the May 6 coronation in Westminster Abbey. Prince Harry and Meghan have long had a contentious relationship with the Royal Family, and stepped back from their roles as senior members in early 2020, when they became financially independent from the family and relocated to California.

Prince Harry has recently been outspoken about his relationship with his family, releasing a Netflix documentary on the subject in December, and a memoir, Spare earlier this year.

The prince was last seen in the U.K. last month, for a lawsuit against the publisher Associated Newspapers. It is unknown whether he met with his family during that time.

In an interview with Good Morning America earlier this year, Harry raised hopes of one day reconnecting with his family.

“If we can get to the point of reconciliation, that will have a ripple effect across the world,” Harry said in the interview. “I genuinely believe that, and that’s kind of what is pushing me. And if that doesn’t happen, then that’s very sad.”

