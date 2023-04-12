After weeks of public speculation, Prince Harry has confirmed that he will attend his father King Charles III’s coronation on May 6, but Meghan Markle will not.

In a statement issued Wednesday, Buckingham Palace said it is “pleased to confirm that The Duke of Sussex will attend the Coronation Service at Westminster Abbey on 6th May.” It added that the Duchess will “remain in California with Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet.”

Tensions in the British royal family have remained high since the Duke and Duchess released their self-titled Netflix docuseries about their marriage and exit from royal duties in 2020. Within weeks of the six-part series airing, Harry detailed the rifts with his family in his memoir Spare, which became the fastest-selling nonfiction book of all time.

The fallout left many wondering if the couple would be invited to the coronation that will see King Charles crowned alongside Camilla, Queen Consort, during a symbolic ceremony at Westminster Abbey.

Harry and Meghan aside, 2,200 guests will attend the ceremony in person, while millions tune in from afar. And the controversy around Harry’s attendance masks other notable firsts—crowned monarchs of other nations will be allowed to attend for the first time ever.

The coronation is expected to be a relatively scaled back—but still lavish—ceremony with much of Britain celebrating with activities across a three-day weekend.

As family, friends, and world leaders issue their RSVPs to the palace, here’s everyone who we know is and is not attending.

Members of the royal family

As working royals, the Prince and Princess of Wales will attend the coronation with their children Prince George, who will be a page of honor to King Charles during the ceremony, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis. Charles’ siblings, Prince Edward—who was recently appointed Duke of Edinburgh—and Anne, the Princess Royal, will also likely be present.

Prince Andrew is expected to participate in the coronation but the King is yet to decide whether his brother, who was stripped of his royal patronages and military titles last year following accusations of sexual assault, to wear his ceremonial robes.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been invited via email correspondence but only Harry will attend. Meghan will stay in California with their children, according to Buckingham Palace.

Queen Camilla’s family have not formally announced their attendance but her children Tom Parker Bowles and Laura Lopes will likely be spotted at the coronation with their families. Additionally, Camilla’s sister Annabel Elliot, as well as her nieces Alice Irwin, Katie Elliot, and Ayesha Shand, and her nephew Ben Elliot are expected at the event.

Three of Camilla’s grandsons will join Prince George as pages of honor but they will attend to her during the ceremony.

Royals from around the world

King Charles is flouting a 900-year tradition by inviting other crowned royals and their families to be present during his ceremony. So far, those who have confirmed their attendance are Crown Prince Akishino and Crown Princess Kiko of Japan, Crown Prince Frederik and Crown Princess Mary of Denmark—who will attend in place of Queen Margrethe II as she recovers from surgery—and King Carl XVI Gustav and Crown Princess Victoria of Sweden.

Prince Albert and Princess Charlene of Monaco have also confirmed that they will be present without their children. Speaking to People in January, Albert said: “I’m certain that it’s going to be an incredible ceremony and a very moving one.” He added, “I’m certain His Majesty will add his own ‘personal touches’ to the ceremonies, but what those will be, I’m sure I don’t know.”

While no other royals have formally RSVPed, Charles has reportedly invited rulers from Arab states.

British and global politicians

Only 20 British Members of Parliament and 20 Peers from the House of Lords will be at the coronation. Among these figures will be British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and his wife Akshata Murthy, and Humza Yousaf, the newly appointed First Minister of Scotland.

According to the Telegraph, the exclusive affair has caused a stir among parliamentarians who believe they have a right to attend.

Beyond the U.K., Polish President Andrzej Duda, Philippines President Ferdinand “Bong Bong” Marcos Jr. and First Lady Louise Araneta-Marcos, and Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese have confirmed they will be present.

U.S. President Joe Biden, an Irish American with a long-standing discomfort with the British monarchy, has told King Charles he will not be able to attend the coronation. Jill Biden is instead expected to attend on his behalf, according to the White House.

Other world leaders such as Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, French President Emmanuel Macron, and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz have not confirmed if they will be at the celebration but they are very likely to attend.

Religious figures

Justin Welby, the Archbishop of Canterbury, will add to his portfolio of royal engagements by conducting Charles’ ceremony. But in another bid to better reflect the diversity of the British public, Charles has invited representatives of other faiths such as Rabbi Ephraim Mirvis, the U.K.’s chief rabbi.

Charles is also vocal about his desire to be a “protector of faith,” rather than “protector of the faith”—a reference to the Anglican church. This subtle nod to Britain’s diversity has reportedly caused tension during coronation planning. Other faith leaders are waiting to hear if they have a formal role in the coronation while the institution irons out how best to be inclusive.

Members of the public

Aside from well known public figures, 850 community representatives have been invited to the coronation to honor their charity works. Among the group will be 450 British Empire Medal recipients and 400 young people hailing from groups selected by the Royal Family.

