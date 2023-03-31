Here's Everything New on Netflix in April 2023

You know what they say: April showers bring May flowers—and plenty of new shows and movies to Netflix. In the first week of April alone, the reality show The Signing will connect young Latino artists from around the world with the likes of stars like Rauw Alejandro, Tainy, and Yandel to compete for a contract. The comedy-drama Beef pits Amy (Ali Wong) and Danny (Steven Yeun) against each other in a road rage incident that spirals into so much more. And the fantasy adventure film Chupa brings chupacabras to life, straight out of Latin American folklore. Here’s everything coming to Netflix in April 2023—and what’s leaving.

Here are the Netflix originals coming in April 2023

Available April 1

Weathering

Available April 2

War Sailor: Limited Series

Available April 4

My Name Is Mo’Nique

The Signing

Available April 5

Lewis Capaldi: How I’m Feeling Now

Available April 6

Beef

Available April 7

Chupa

Kings of Mulberry Street: Let Love Reign

Oh Belinda

Thicker Than Water

Transatlantic

Available April 8

Hunger

Available April 10

CoComelon: Season 8

Available April 11

Leanne Morgan: I’m Every Woman

Available April 12

American Manhunt: The Boston Marathon Bombing

CELESTE BARBER Fine, Thanks

Operation: Nation

Smother-in-Law: Season 2

Ali Wong in BEEF Andrew Cooper—Netflix

Available April 13

The Boss Baby: Back in the Crib: Season 2

Florida Man

Obsession

Available April 14

Phenomena

Queenmaker

Queens on the Run

Seven Kings Must Die

Available April 15

Doctor Cha

Available April 16

The Nutty Boy Part 2

Available April 17

Oggy Oggy: Season 2

Available April 18

How to Get Rich

Longest Third Date

Available April 19

Chimp Empire

Mighty Morphin Power Rangers: Once & Always

Available April 20

The Diplomat

Tooth Pari: When Love Bites

Available April 21

A Tourist’s Guide to Love

Chokehold

Indian Matchmaking: Season 3

One More Time

Rough Diamonds

Available April 22

Ada Twist, Scientist: Season 4

Available April 25

John Mulaney: Baby J

Available April 26

The Good Bad Mother

Kiss, Kiss!

Love After Music

Workin’ Moms: Season 7

Evan Whitten as Alex in Chupa Courtesy of Netflix

Available April 27

Firefly Lane: Season 2: Part 2

The Matchmaker

The Nurse

Sharkdog: Season 3

Sweet Tooth: Season 2

Available April 28

AKA

King of Collectibles: The Goldin Touch

Here are the TV shows and movies coming to Netflix in April 2023

Available April 1

28 Days

A League of Their Own

American Hustle

Battleship

The Birds

Born on the Fourth of July

The Bourne Identity

The Bourne Supremacy

The Bourne Ultimatum

Charlie Wilson’s War

Conan the Destroyer

Dr. Seuss’ The Cat in the Hat

Dr. Seuss’ The Lorax

Friday Night Lights

Hatfields & McCoys: Season 1

Hoarders: Season 12

Hotel Transylvania

How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days

How to Train Your Dragon

I, Frankenstein

Inception

Inside Man

The Land Before Time (1988)

Marnie

Matilda (1996)

The Negotiator

Not Another Teen Movie

Psycho (1960)

Puss in Boots

Shark Tale

Shrek Forever After

Smokey and the Bandit

Smokey and the Bandit II

Spider-Man

Spider-Man 2

Spider-Man 3

Thomas & Friends: The Mystery of Lookout Mountain

Zombieland

Available April 3

Magic Mixies: Season 1

Surviving R. Kelly Part III: The Final Chapter: Season 1

Available April 6

The Last Stand

Available April 7

Holy Spider

Available April 11

All American: Homecoming: Season 2

Available April 15

Time Trap

Available April 16

The Best Man Holiday

The Mustang

Available April 18

Better Call Saul: Season 6

Available April 25

The Hateful Eight

The Hateful Eight: Extended Version: Season 1

Available April 28

InuYasha: Season 6

Here’s what’s leaving Netflix in April 2023

Leaving April 1

Turbo FAST: Seasons 1-3

Leaving April 3

What Lies Below

Leaving April 7

Hush

Leaving April 9

New Girl: Seasons 1-7

Leaving April 11

Married at First Sight: Season 10

Leaving April 12

The Baker and the Beauty: Season 1

Leaving April 18

Cuckoo: Seasons 1-5

Leaving April 20

The Mr. Peabody and Sherman Show: Seasons 1-4

Leaving April 23

We Steal Secrets: The Story of WikiLeaks

Leaving April 24

Bill Nye: Science Guy

Leaving April 25

The IT Crowd: Series 1-5

Leaving April 27

Señora Acero: Seasons 1-5

Leaving April 28

Ash vs. Evil Dead: Seasons 1-3

Leaving April 30

Den of Thieves

Empire State

Leap Year

Road to Perdition

Scott Pilgrim vs. the World

Contact us at letters@time.com.