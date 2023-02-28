The first day of spring arrives this month, and March (on Netflix, at least) is taking new beginnings seriously. In You: Season 4, Part 2, out March 9, Joe (Penn Badgley) has started fresh in London, striving—and stumbling, in true Joe fashion—to become a better version of himself. The second season of Shadow and Bone, out March 16, follows Alina (Jessie Mei Li) and Mal (Archie Renaux) as they flee the aftermath of their showdown with Kirigan (Ben Barnes). And Sky High: The Series, out March 17, finally gives us a sequel to Sky High, the beloved 2005 movie about a school in the sky where teens learn how to be superheroes. Plus, in a new beginning for the streamer, Chris Rock: Selective Outrage, on March 4, will mark the first-ever Netflix live streamed global event.
Here’s everything coming to Netflix in March 2023—and what’s leaving.
Here are the Netflix originals coming in March 2023
Available March 1
Cheat
Tonight You’re Sleeping with Me
Wrong Side of the Tracks: Season 2
Available March 2
Framed! A Sicilian Murder Mystery: Season 2
Karate Sheep
Masameer County: Season 2
Monique Olivier: Accessory to Evil
Sex/Life: Season 2
Available March 3
Love at First Kiss
Next in Fashion: Season 2
Available March 4
Chris Rock: Selective Outrage
Divorce Attorney Shin
Available March 6
Ridley Jones: Season 5
Available March 8
Faraway
MH370: The Plane That Disappeared
Available March 9
You: Season 4, Part 2
Available March 10
The Glory, Part 2
Have a Nice Day!
Luther: The Fallen Sun
Outlast
Rana Naidu
Available March 14
Ariyoshi Assists
Bert Kreischer: Razzle Dazzle
Available March 15
The Law of the Jungle
Money Shot: The Pornhub Story
Available March 16
Shadow and Bone: Season 2
Still Time
Available March 17
Dance 100
In His Shadow
Maestro in Blue
The Magician’s Elephant
Noise
Sky High: The Series
Available March 20
Gabby’s Dollhouse: Season 7
Available March 21
We Lost Our Human
Available March 22
Invisible City: Season 2
The Kingdom: Season 2
Waco: American Apocalypse
Available March 23
Johnny
The Night Agent
Available March 24
Chor Nikal Ke Bhaga
Love is Blind: Season 4
Available March 28
Mae Martin: SAP
Available March 29
Emergency: NYC
Unseen
Wellmania
Available March 30
Big Mäck: Gangsters and Gold
From Me to You: Kimi ni Todoke
Unstable
Available March 31
Copycat Killer
Kill Boksoon
Love Is Blind: Season 4 (new episodes weekly)
Murder Mystery 2
Here are the TV shows and movies coming to Netflix in March 2023
Available March 1
Big Daddy
Burlesque
Easy A
Forged in Fire: Knife or Death: Season 2
The Hangover
The Hangover: Part II
The Hangover: Part III
Little Angel: Volume 2
Magic Mike XXL
National Lampoon’s Animal House
Open Season
Open Season 2
Out of Africa
Rango
Seven Years in Tibet
Sleepless in Seattle
Spirit: Stallion of the Cimarron
The Other Boleyn Girl
Available March 2
This Is Where I Leave You
Available March 3
Split at the Root
Available March 7
World War Z
Available March 10
10 Minute Workouts: Volume 2
20 Minute Workouts: Volume 2
30 Minute Workouts: Volume 2
Abs & Core Volume 1
Bodyweight Burn: Volume 2
Fire & Flow with Tara & Xochilt Volume 1
Fitness for Runners Volume 1
High-Intensity Training: Volume 2
Ignite & Inspire: Volume 1
Kick Off with Betina Gozo: Volume 1
Lower-Body Workouts Volume 1
Upper-Body Workouts Volume 1
Yoga Volume 1
Yoga with Xochil: Volume 1
Available March 16
The Chronicles of Riddick
Kick-Ass 2
Pitch Black
Riddick
Available March 20
Carol
Available March 28
InuYasha: Seasons 4-5
Available March 31
Diary of a Mad Black Woman
Henry Danger: Seasons 4-5
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Season 2
Here’s what’s leaving Netflix in March 2023
Leaving March 5
Hap and Leonard: Seasons 1-3
Leaving March 16
Lee Daniels’ The Butler
Outback Truckers: Seasons 1-3
Leaving March 18
Instant Hotel: Season 2
Leaving March 24
Shtisel: Seasons 1-3
Leaving March 25
Big Time Rush: Seasons 1-4
Leaving March 31
30 Minutes or Less
Brokeback Mountain
