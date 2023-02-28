The first day of spring arrives this month, and March (on Netflix, at least) is taking new beginnings seriously. In You: Season 4, Part 2, out March 9, Joe (Penn Badgley) has started fresh in London, striving—and stumbling, in true Joe fashion—to become a better version of himself. The second season of Shadow and Bone, out March 16, follows Alina (Jessie Mei Li) and Mal (Archie Renaux) as they flee the aftermath of their showdown with Kirigan (Ben Barnes). And Sky High: The Series, out March 17, finally gives us a sequel to Sky High, the beloved 2005 movie about a school in the sky where teens learn how to be superheroes. Plus, in a new beginning for the streamer, Chris Rock: Selective Outrage, on March 4, will mark the first-ever Netflix live streamed global event.

Here’s everything coming to Netflix in March 2023—and what’s leaving.

Here are the Netflix originals coming in March 2023

Available March 1

Cheat

Tonight You’re Sleeping with Me

Wrong Side of the Tracks: Season 2

Available March 2

Framed! A Sicilian Murder Mystery: Season 2

Karate Sheep

Masameer County: Season 2

Monique Olivier: Accessory to Evil

Sex/Life: Season 2

Available March 3

Love at First Kiss

Next in Fashion: Season 2

Available March 4

Chris Rock: Selective Outrage

Divorce Attorney Shin

Available March 6

Ridley Jones: Season 5

Available March 8

Faraway

MH370: The Plane That Disappeared

Available March 9

You: Season 4, Part 2

Penn Badgley in You Season 4 Netflix

Available March 10

The Glory, Part 2

Have a Nice Day!

Luther: The Fallen Sun

Outlast

Rana Naidu

Available March 14

Ariyoshi Assists

Bert Kreischer: Razzle Dazzle

Available March 15

The Law of the Jungle

Money Shot: The Pornhub Story

Available March 16

Shadow and Bone: Season 2

Still Time

Available March 17

Dance 100

In His Shadow

Maestro in Blue

The Magician’s Elephant

Noise

Sky High: The Series

Available March 20

Gabby’s Dollhouse: Season 7

Available March 21

We Lost Our Human

Available March 22

Invisible City: Season 2

The Kingdom: Season 2

Waco: American Apocalypse

Available March 23

Johnny

The Night Agent

Available March 24

Chor Nikal Ke Bhaga

Love is Blind: Season 4

Available March 28

Mae Martin: SAP

Available March 29

Emergency: NYC

Unseen

Wellmania

Available March 30

Big Mäck: Gangsters and Gold

From Me to You: Kimi ni Todoke

Unstable

Available March 31

Copycat Killer

Kill Boksoon

Love Is Blind: Season 4 (new episodes weekly)

Murder Mystery 2

Here are the TV shows and movies coming to Netflix in March 2023

Available March 1

Big Daddy

Burlesque

Easy A

Forged in Fire: Knife or Death: Season 2

The Hangover

The Hangover: Part II

The Hangover: Part III

Little Angel: Volume 2

Magic Mike XXL

National Lampoon’s Animal House

Open Season

Open Season 2

Out of Africa

Rango

Seven Years in Tibet

Sleepless in Seattle

Spirit: Stallion of the Cimarron

The Other Boleyn Girl

Available March 2

This Is Where I Leave You

Available March 3

Split at the Root

Available March 7

World War Z

Available March 10

10 Minute Workouts: Volume 2

20 Minute Workouts: Volume 2

30 Minute Workouts: Volume 2

Abs & Core Volume 1

Bodyweight Burn: Volume 2

Fire & Flow with Tara & Xochilt Volume 1

Fitness for Runners Volume 1

High-Intensity Training: Volume 2

Ignite & Inspire: Volume 1

Kick Off with Betina Gozo: Volume 1

Lower-Body Workouts Volume 1

Upper-Body Workouts Volume 1

Yoga Volume 1

Yoga with Xochil: Volume 1

Available March 16

The Chronicles of Riddick

Kick-Ass 2

Pitch Black

Riddick

Available March 20

Carol

Available March 28

InuYasha: Seasons 4-5

Available March 31

Diary of a Mad Black Woman

Henry Danger: Seasons 4-5

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Season 2

Here’s what’s leaving Netflix in March 2023

Leaving March 5

Hap and Leonard: Seasons 1-3

Leaving March 16

Lee Daniels’ The Butler

Outback Truckers: Seasons 1-3

Leaving March 18

Instant Hotel: Season 2

Leaving March 24

Shtisel: Seasons 1-3

Leaving March 25

Big Time Rush: Seasons 1-4

Leaving March 31

30 Minutes or Less

Brokeback Mountain

Contact us at letters@time.com.