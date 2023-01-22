A Lunar New Year shooting in Monterey Park, California, that left ten dead and ten others injured was the 33rd mass shooting of 2023, according to The Gun Violence Archive. It’s also the fifth mass murder shooting.

The Gun Violence Archive, a non-profit organization, defines a mass shooting as one that involves four or more people killed or injured, not including the shooter. The California shooting is also the deadliest in the U.S. since a gunman killed 21 individuals in Uvalde, Tx. in May 2022.

Thus far in 2023, the Gun Violence Archive has recorded more than 2,500 deaths as a result of gun violence. In 2022, there were 647 mass shootings, 28 of which were mass murders.

At a press conference on Sunday morning, Los Angeles County Sheriff Robert Luna said they don’t believe an assault rifle was used in the shooting, but did not identify another weapon. The gunman responsible for the shooting remained at large as of Sunday afternoon.

“It’s difficult to believe that [this] happened here in Monterey Park,” said Monterey Park Mayor Henry Lo at the press briefing. “I want the community to be rest assured that our police department will continue every day to protect the safety of everyone.”

Write to Simmone Shah at simmone.shah@time.com.