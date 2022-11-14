While the old adage that the best things in life are free often rings true, there’s also no denying that springing for something fancy can feel delightfully special—and when it comes to shopping for the people you love, treating them to things they wouldn’t normally buy for themselves feels indulgent in the best way.

The key to a truly luxurious gift lies not in the price tag, but instead in the thought put into selecting it and how the item might elevate or enrich the recipient’s experience. For some, a taste of the finer things in life might be a state-of-the-art sound system or a home gym machine that goes the extra mile. For others, it might mean indulging everyday luxuries like a high-end hand soap, a designer candle, or an extravagant face cream.

Finding a gift that feels appropriately opulent yet also exceptionally thoughtful is no easy feat, so we’ve curated a selection of luxurious items at every price point that even the person with the most discerning taste in your life will appreciate. From a caviar tasting kit complete with mother-of-pearl spoons to an infrared sauna blanket that brings a relaxing spa experience to the comfort of home, there’s something to impress and pamper any person in your life. To find these gifts, we searched high and low for products that felt luxurious, unexpected, and indulgent from a variety of price points.

Here are 18 super-luxe gifts, ranging from $30 to $8,458 (at time of publication), to give to the fancy folks in your life this holiday season.

Cuticle and nail cream

Price: $30

There’s a reason why Dior’s Crème Abricot cuticle and nail cream has amassed a cult following since it was created in 1963; the thick and emollient cream helps soothe ragged cuticles and conditions dry nails. Plus, there’s something truly decadent about having a designer grooming product for everyday use—it’ll allow whoever receives it to indulge in a small daily luxury.

Buy now: $30 at Dior, $30 at Saks Fifth Avenue

Elephant bottle opener

Price: $49

Bottle openers are a fairly common gift, but not every bottle opener comes in the form of a winsome elephant from Georg Jensen. Designed in 1987 by Jørgen Møller and his grandchild, this aluminum bottle opener is a handsome addition to any bar cart or kitchen.

Buy now: $49 at Georg Jensen, $49 at Saks Fifth Avenue

Meyer lemon tree

Price: $65

When you give your loved one this Meyer lemon tree, you’re making an offering that’s both indulgent and practical. Certainly, everyone will love having easy access to citrus (and avoiding irksome last-minute grocery store runs for a single lemon). But having a lemon tree on hand also feels whimsical and opulent, in a Versailles Orangery sort of way.

Buy now: $65 at Uncommon Goods

Hand wash

Price: $68

Everybody needs to wash their hands, so why not make this commonplace ritual something sumptuous with Byredo’s Suede hand wash? The cleansing formula is gentle and imparts the pleasing, subtle fruit and musk suede scent for which Byredo is famous. A $65 hand wash isn’t a luxury that everyone would splurge on for themselves, so it makes for an extra special gift.

Buy now: $68 at Byredo, $68 at Amazon

Coffee table book on the history of hip-hop jewelry

Price: $100

You may not have the funds to buy your loved one a diamond-encrusted cuban link chain, but you can give them some serious bling in the form of Ice Cold, a glossy coffee table book about the history of hip-hop jewelry. Packed with photos and essays about four decades of bling culture, with looks from artists ranging from OGs like Run DMC and the Notorious B.I.G. to contemporary figures like Cardi B and the Migos, the book is a celebration of personal style and its role in hip hop.

Buy now: $100 at Taschen, $93 at Bookshop

Candlestick-shaped candle

Price: $120

The designer candle has become a common status symbol, but this meta version from Loewe is far from a cliché. Handmade in Spain, the wax candle is shaped like a tapered candle within a candlestick and features the light scent of honeysuckle.

Buy now: $120 at Loewe, $120 at Neiman Marcus

Weighted blanket

Price: $249

Nothing is more luxurious than the bliss of true relaxation, which is well within reach with the Bearaby weighted blanket. Made from organic cotton, the blanket’s 15-lb. weight is comforting, calming, and soothing. Its braided design makes it as beautiful as it is functional, and it comes in six different colors (we’re partial to the warm and cheery Butternut Bliss shade).

Buy now: $249 at Bearaby

Airpods Pro case

Price: $250

Elevate your friend’s daily commute with this Bottega Veneta Airpods Pro case. Made of rubber in the same bright green shade that’s become synonymous with the Italian design house, and stamped with its signature Intrecciato weave design, the case also features a handy lanyard to ensure that the wearer never loses their Airpods again.

Buy now: $190 at Bottega Veneta, $250 at Mr Porter

Face cream

Price: $280

There’s no gift quite like a plump and dewy complexion, so consider giving the skincare enthusiast in your life a bottle of Augustinus Bader’s the Rich Cream. The cream, which has become a favorite among beauty editors and on skincare forums, was developed using 30 years of research on stem cell behavior.

Buy now: $280 at Augustinus Bader, $280 at Sephora

Caviar tasting kit

Price: $299

Give the gift of culinary decadence with this caviar tasting kit for two from Petrossian, the famed caviar purveyor founded in Paris in 1920. Each kit contains three different types of caviar (Royal Ossetra, Alverta, and Baika) in 30-gram containers as well as non-reactive mother-of-pearl caviar spoons, so not a single bite of the caviar’s flavor is compromised.

Buy now: $299 at Petrossian

Upgraded pajamas

Price: $345 – $390

Pajamas are anything but ordinary when you upgrade the details. A classic collared PJ set feels deluxe when it’s made of silk jacquard, like this Fleur du Mal option, while a candy-colored set from Sleeper, festooned with feathers on the pant and sleeve cuffs, are so chic that a bold dresser could even wear them out and about.

Buy now: $345 each for silk jacquard PJ top and pant at Fleur du Mal, $390 for party pajamas with double feathers at Sleeper

Suitcase

Price: $395

A good suitcase is always necessary, and the traveler in your life will thank you for this sleek, hard-sided carry-on from MVST. Made from light yet heavy-duty aluminum, the suitcase features TSA-friendly locks, smooth spinner wheels, and a roomy interior. Plus, it comes in a variety of distinctive colors—we’d make the case for the striking red shade.

Buy now: $395 at MVST

Home composter machine

Price $399.95

Owning a composter machine is a practical luxury that both the sustainability minded and cooking obsessed can get behind. Unlike conventional compost bins, the compact food recycler from Vitamix, which measures one cubic foot, breaks down kitchen scraps like fruit and vegetable peels and chicken bones into nutrient-rich fertilizer for soil in just a matter of hours. Perfect for kitchen countertops, even in small spaces, the sleek machine also features a carbon-filter lid that eliminates odors and a removable waste bucket that makes gathering food scraps easy.

Buy now: $399.95 at Vitamix, $399.95 at Williams Sonoma

Infrared sauna blanket

Price: $479

Infrared saunas have been lauded for their benefits, from increasing blood flow to aiding in relaxation. This blanket from Higher Dose aims to mimic the experience of an infrared sauna, allowing the user to access a relaxing experience from the comfort of their home.

Buy now: $479 at Higher Dose, $599 at Revolve

Sound system

Price: $750

For the music obsessive in your life, consider investing in a state-of-the-art sound experience with the Braun LE02 Sound Black system. Noted for its powerful sound quality and dynamic range, these speakers promise an immersive experience with absolute clarity.

Buy now: $750 at Dyke & Dean

Home gym machine

Price: $3,495

Your favorite fitness enthusiast can get their workout in anytime with Tonal’s at-home gym machine and system. Touted by the likes of LeBron James and Serena Williams, it offers a home workout with weights, resistance training, and programming that rivals that of many in-person gyms.

Buy now: $3,495 at Tonal

Woven handbag

Price: $8,458

A truly distinctive handbag is more than a mere accessory. It’s also a talking point and an expression of personal style. This captivating woven handbag—inspired by designer Thom Browne’s beloved wirehaired dachshund, Hector (a mascot for the brand with his own Instagram account)—balances both whimsy and practicality.

Buy now: $8,458 at Farfetch

A pampered pup package

Price: rates vary

For your loved one who’s obsessed with their fur baby, consider a super luxe experience for them to enjoy together. New York City’s famed Plaza Hotel offers an indulgent package for four-legged guests that includes a dog bathrobe, a treat tier filled with dog-friendly macarons, and bowls filled with Evian water.

Buy now: Rates vary according to room type at the Plaza

Write to Cady Lang at cady.lang@timemagazine.com.