How We Chose the 2022 TIME100 Next

Ideas
By TIME Staff
September 28, 2022 6:00 AM EDT

Every year, TIME publishes the TIME100 Next, a list—inspired by our flagship TIME100—that recognizes 100 rising stars from across industries and around the world.

There is no one way to have an impact, so there is no one way by which TIME measures the influence essential to its selections. As a result, and by design, the 2022 TIME100 Next list features musicians as well as medical professionals, government officials as well as movement leaders, and high-profile whistle-blowers alongside top CEOs—all curated by TIME’s journalists and informed by their reporting.

What unites these individuals are their extraordinary efforts to shape our world—and to define our future.

