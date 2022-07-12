How We Chose the 2022 World's Greatest Places

As persistent as the challenges of life in 2022 is the hope that understanding and human connection can be found through travel. So, with much of the global population now vaccinated against COVID-19, world travelers are again hitting the road—and the skies. The hospitality industry is reopening and excited to safely welcome them and revitalize local communities.

To compile this list of the World’s Greatest Places, the top spots to visit this year, TIME solicited nominations of places from our international network of correspondents and contributors, with an eye toward those offering new and exciting experiences.

The result: 50 far-flung and familiar spots, from the Great Barrier Reef, where visitors can see undersea wonders while participating in conservation efforts, to the ultra-high-tech city of Seoul. Many of the destinations are charting a path to economic recovery; this year paradise reopens on The Philippines’ Boracay Island, which had been closed for years due to overtourism and then the COVID-19 pandemic. Others are thriving, growing, and changing, like the luxe city of Doha, Qatar, which is opening 100 new hotels to accommodate 2022 World Cup spectators. Bon voyage!

