World's Greatest Places 2022
Park City, Utah
Year-round playground
Galápagos Islands
To see and protect
Dolni Morava, Czech Republic
One-of-a-kind vistas
Seoul
The smartest city
Great Barrier Reef, Australia
Under the sea
Doha, Qatar
World Cup wonders
Detroit
Newfound glory
Kerala, India
Ecotourism hot spot
The Arctic
Breaking the ice
Ahmedabad, India
Higher learning
Nairobi
Cultural metropolis
València, Spain
Design forward
Queenstown, New Zealand
High-flying adventure
Hwange National Park, Zimbabwe
Conservation safari
Historic Silk Road Sites, Uzbekistan
Walking an ancient path
São Paulo
Back to Brazil
Trans Bhutan Trail, Bhutan
Breathtaking pilgrimage
Devon, England
Drink in the scenery
Bali, Indonesia
Resortapalooza!
International Space Station
Out of this world
Kyushu Island, Japan
Volcanic beauty
Rapa Nui, Chile
Resilient culture
Salta, Argentina
Authentic allure
Portree, Scotland
Whiskey and wilderness
Tofino, British Columbia
Wilder West
Boracay, Philippines
Paradise reborn
Madeira, Portugal
European tropics
Franschhoek, South Africa
A wine lover’s dream
Miami
So hot right now
El Chaltén, Argentina
Luxe park perks
Bogotá
Cycle the city
The Alentejo, Portugal
Idyllic escape
Lower Zambezi National Park, Zambia
Teeming with wildlife
Kaunas, Lithuania
Art for Ukraine
Setouchi Islands, Japan
Immersed in art
Calabria, Italy
Hike across the boot
San Francisco
Great Golden Gate
Skelleftea, Sweden
Nordic warmth
Copenhagen
Riding into the future
Marseilles
Mediterranean darling
Thessaloniki, Greece
Culinary melting pot
Istanbul
A classic reborn
Ilulissat, Greenland
Icy education
Jamaica
A yearlong party
Fremantle, Australia
Eat, drink, and be Aussie
Toronto
Fresh perspectives
Kigali, Rwanda
Building a better future
Riviera Nayarit, Mexico
Hidden gem
Portland, Ore.
All are welcome
Project Credits
Audience editors: Samantha Cooney, Annabel Gutterman, Soo Jin Kim, Caroline Olney, Kitty Ruskin, Kari Sonde, and Kimberly Tal
Copy editors: Helen Eisenbach, Mark Hokoda, Sarah Rutledge, and Jennifer Schiavone
Designers: Jennifer Panzer, Jennifer Prandato, and Lon Tweeten
Digital producers: Juwayriah Wright and Nadia Suleman
Editors: Emma Barker, Jennifer Duggan, Merrill Fabry, and Brekke Fletcher
Photo editors: Eli Cohen, Sangsuk Sylvia Kang, Paul Moakley, and Dilys Ng
Reporter-researchers: Eloise Barry, Leslie Dickstein, Mariah Esapada, Anisha Kohli, Simmone Shah, and Julia Zorthian
Video editor: Erica Solano