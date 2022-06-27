6 Proven Ways to Reduce Gun Violence

Last week, we saw the passage of the first package of new federal firearm-injury-related policies in a generation. We heard that funds for firearm injury prevention are likely to be reallocated. And we learned that—with the stroke of a Supreme Court decision—states will lose a common mechanism for deciding who gets to carry a firearm.

Meanwhile, in the last two months, our nation has suffered the horror of a white supremacist shooting grocery shoppers in Buffalo; the cold-blooded murder of 19 children and two teachers in Uvalde, TX; a series of mass shootings in malls, on streets, and at graduation parties that left dozens of people injured or dead; and countless, largely unreported, firearm suicides. All this is layered over unrequited grief for more than one million Americans killed by COVID-19, two years of disrupted school and work, deepening political divisions, and a relentless push of new judicial activity.

The changes seem dizzying—both hopeful and, at the same time, insufficient. As a trauma-trained physician, I know we build resilience against despair through action and purpose. At what point does that action and purpose-sustaining optimism become hollow? The worsening toll of death and injury feeds a soul-crushing narrative.

Nonetheless, from my vantage point as both the person who treats gunshot wounds, and as a public health professional who works to prevent them—I am not ready to give up what I consider pragmatic optimism. I both see the urgency, and know that opportunities for action exist.

The science of public health teaches us very clearly that no single act, no single law, no single organization can or will turn the tide. It’s the combination that creates change. We needed a combination of vaccines, tests, ventilation, and masking during surges to reduce the toll of COVID-19. Reducing firearm injuries and deaths, demands similarly broad action. The federal level firearm-related policies of the past week are, in and of themselves, both wonderful and insufficient.

And if there’s good news here at all, here it is: Despite two decades of federally-stymied research, we have a growing (but still insufficient) body of evidence on what makes a difference. Very little of it, policy or otherwise, has been implemented. Which leaves us a clear “to do” list of evidence-based actions we can take, today:

We each have very real opportunities to reshape the dynamics that contribute to firearm injuries—before the gun and the ammunition ever reach the hands of those prepared to misuse them.

It may feel overwhelming to think about all the ways that individual, family, community, and society needs to shift, but it’s still in our power to create change today.

