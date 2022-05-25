These Are the Victims of the Uvalde, Texas, School Shooting

The Uvalde elementary school shooting is now the third deadliest school shooting in U.S. history, with 21 victims.

Nineteen students along with two teachers were killed in the incident after a gunman, whom officials have identified as an 18-year-old who had attended a nearby high school, went into the school on Tuesday morning with two military-style rifles. The gunman was later killed, according to authorities.

Here’s what we know about the victims so far:

Eva Mireles, 44

Mireles was an educator for 17 years, according to her bio on the school’s website. “Welcome to the 4th grade! We have a wonderful year ahead of us!” she wrote. She was married to a school district police officer and had a daughter.

“I have a supportive, fun, and loving family, “ her bio says. “I love running, hiking, and now you just might see me riding a bike!!”

Her daughter, Adalynn, tweeted a long post confirming her mother’s death and reminiscing about their times together.

“My beautiful mom, thank you for the funniest memories. Thank you for the best times of my life. Thank you for being my best friend,” the message says. “Thank you for being the best mom anyone could ask for.”

Mireles’ aunt, Lydia Martinez Delgado, called the shooting “senseless.”

“I’m furious that these shooting continue, these children are innocent, rifles should not be easily available to all,” Delgado told KSAT news. “This is [my] hometown, a small community of less [than] 20,000. I never imagined this would happen.”

Xavier Javier Lopez, 10

Xavier was the first student to be identified as a victim. Lisa Garza, his cousin, told the Associated Press that he was excited about the summer months ahead and was looking forward to spending time swimming.

“He was just a loving 10-year-old little boy, just enjoying life, not knowing that this tragedy was going to happen today,” she said. “He was very bubbly, loved to dance with his brothers, his mom. This has just taken a toll on all of us.”

Xavier was reportedly with his mother at an awards ceremony at the school just a few hours before the shooting began.

Uziyah Garcia, 8

Uziyah was confirmed as one of the victims by his grandfather, according to the AP. Manny Renfro called his grandson “the sweetest little boy” that he’s ever known.

Renfro said that he saw Uziyah during his spring break when he went to visit him in San Antonio. He said that they spent time throwing a football together and that he was teaching his grandchild about pass patterns.

“There were certain plays that I would call that he would remember and he would do it exactly like I practiced,” Renfro recalled to KSAT.

This post will be updated as further victims are identified and confirmed

