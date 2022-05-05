Amber Heard Testifies That Johnny Depp Broke Her Nose After 2014 Met Gala

Amber Heard is expected to continue testifying today in the ongoing defamation suit brought against her by ex-husband Johnny Depp in March 2019. The high-profile trial, which is being held in Fairfax County, Virginia, is in its fourth week.

On Tuesday, Depp’s legal team rested its case, claiming that the Pirates of the Caribbean actor was defamed by an op-ed Heard published in the Washington Post in 2018 where she referred to herself as a “public figure representing domestic abuse.” Depp filed a $50 million defamation suit against Heard claiming that the op-ed damaged his career.

Amber Heard’s testimony

Heard took the stand Wednesday and delivered a tearful account of the first time Depp allegedly hit her. “I will never forget it. It changed my life,” she said.

On Thursday her testimony continued. After describing her happy engagement to the actor, she recounted a pattern of volatile and occasionally violent alleged behavior between the one-time couple. After their engagement, Heard testified that when she asked to sign a prenuptial agreement with the star, he allegedly told her the “only way out of this is death,” per Newsweek.

Heard testified that Depp punched her and allegedly broke her nose after the 2014 Met Gala.

“At the Met Gala, he was accusing me of flirting with a woman. We get back to the hotel room, he shoves me and grabs my collarbone. I remember he threw a bottle at me, missed me, hit the chandelier,” she said, the New York Post reported. Depp then allegedly punched Heard, breaking her nose. “We were struggling, he’s bigger than me. He hit me, I remember my nose being swollen, red. I made a remark to my friend of how bad.”

While the lawsuit stems from alleged damage to Depp’s career, Heard testified that her career suffered due to her involvement with Depp, claiming he would read scripts and get upset if they included sex scenes. “Every time I got a script, it was what kind of, you know, how I was dressing? … Did I have a sex scene?” she testified, per the New York Post. Heard said from the stand that when she was filming The Adderall Diaries with James Franco, Depp called her “a slut” for filming the movie’s sex scenes. The fight then escalated, with Depp allegedly slapping her and kicking her in the back on a cross-country flight over the scenes with Franco.

Earlier this week, forensic psychologist Dawn Hughes testified that she determined Heard suffered from post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) from her relationship with Depp. That testimony directly contradicts the findings of Dr. Shannon Curry, the forensic psychologist hired by Depp’s team, who testified that Heard showed no signs of PTSD.

What happens next

Heard is expected to continue testifying and will face cross-examination.

