Amber Heard Expected to Testify Against Johnny Depp Today

Amber Heard is expected to take the stand today in her defense in the ongoing defamation suit brought against her by her ex-husband Johnny Depp in March 2019. The high-profile trial, which is being held in Fairfax County, Virginia, is in its fourth week. This is the second lawsuit stemming from the former relationship between Depp and Heard, following a trial in the U.K. in 2020.

On Tuesday, Depp’s legal team rested its case, claiming that the Pirates of the Caribbean actor was defamed by an op-ed Heard published in the Washington Post in 2018. In the op-ed, Heard referred to herself as a “public figure representing domestic abuse.” While Heard did not mention Depp by name in the op-ed, over nearly two weeks of testimony and two dozen witnesses, Depp and his legal team made the case that the op-ed not only defamed him, but was “catastrophic” for his career. Heard is expected to argue that Depp’s career was already on the rocks.

After Depp’s attorneys rested, Heard’s legal team asked the judge to dismiss the case on the grounds that Depp had not proven his case. The judge, Penny Azcarate, partially denied the motion, saying that Depp’s team had shown sufficient evidence of defamation to allow the case to continue.

Psychologist Dawn Hughes’ testimony

On Tuesday, Heard called her first witness, Dawn Hughes, a clinical and forensic psychologist who specializes in abusive relationships. Hughes testified that after interviewing Heard, analyzing her case files, and interviewing some of Heard’s physicians, as well as her mother, she believes that Heard suffers from post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) from her relationship with Depp. That testimony directly contradicts the findings of Dr. Shannon Curry, the forensic psychologist hired by Depp’s team, who testified that Heard showed no signs of PTSD.

What happens next

Heard is now expected to take the stand in her defense.

