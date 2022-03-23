TIME: Issue 01 - Vitalik Buterin
Issue 01 - Vitalik Buterin, March 2022

Ideas
By TIMEPieces Staff
March 23, 2022 12:32 PM EDT

The first NFT issue features TIME’s cover story on Ethereum co-founder Vitalik Buterin, The Prince of Crypto Has Concerns by Into the Metaverse editor, Andrew Chow.

The magazine will live on the blockchain but is hosted through a decentralized protocol allowing holders to read the magazine in its entirety through an interactive NFT.

Inside the issue, you will find important news coverage and stories as well as a special bonus cover from world-renowned and TIMEPieces Slices of TIME artist, JR.

The issue was created in partnership with the LITDAO. TIMEPieces airdropped the NFT issue to select TIMEPiece and LIT community wallet holders, which was made possible with the support of Circle. Transient Labs served as the project’s technical partner.

