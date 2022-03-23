Issue 01 - Vitalik Buterin, March 2022

The first NFT issue features TIME’s cover story on Ethereum co-founder Vitalik Buterin, The Prince of Crypto Has Concerns by Into the Metaverse editor, Andrew Chow.
The magazine will live on the blockchain but is hosted through a decentralized protocol allowing holders to read the magazine in its entirety through an interactive NFT.
Inside the issue, you will find important news coverage and stories as well as a special bonus cover from world-renowned and TIMEPieces Slices of TIME artist, JR.
The issue was created in partnership with the LITDAO. TIMEPieces airdropped the NFT issue to select TIMEPiece and LIT community wallet holders, which was made possible with the support of Circle. Transient Labs served as the project’s technical partner.
- Moldovans Fear They’ll Be Putin’s Next Target. Their Prime Minister Is Preparing for the Worst
- This Is Why We’re Still Struggling With Anti-AAPI Hate One Year After Atlanta Shootings
- What to Know About a Fourth COVID-19 Vaccine Dose
- Evan Rachel Wood, Marilyn Manson and the Stories We Tell Ourselves About Iconoclastic Rock Stars
- After Fleeing Ukraine, LGBTQ Refugees Search for Safety in Countries Hostile to Their Rights
- A Haitian Man's Brutal Experience With U.S. Border Agents Sparked Outrage. Now He's Telling His Story
- 'It’s Our Home Turf.' The Man On Ukraine's Digital Frontline