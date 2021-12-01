Several new titles will land on Netflix in December 2021, including some of the year’s most highly-acclaimed films and the return of much anticipated shows. Benedict Cumberbatch, Kirsten Dunst and Jesse Plemons star in Jane Campion’s latest, The Power of the Dog; Lily Collins is back for a new season of Emily in Paris; The Great British Baking Show presents its fourth holiday-themed season; and viewers will get another Money Heist installment, among many new additions to the streaming platform.
Here’s what’s new on Netflix this month—and everything that’s leaving.
Here are the Netflix originals coming in December 2021
Available December 1
JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: STONE OCEAN
Kayko and Kokosh
Kayko and Kokosh: Season 2
Lost in Space: Season 3
The Power of the Dog
Coyotes
Single All the Way
The Whole Truth
Available December 3
Cobalt Blue
Coming Out Colton
Jurassic World Camp Cretaceous: Season 4
Money Heist: Part 5 Vol 2
The Great British Baking Show: Holidays: Season 4
Mixtape
Money Heist: From Tokyo to Berlin: Volume 2
Shaun the Sheep: The Flight Before Christmas
Available December 5
JAPAN SINKS: People of Hope: Season 1 (episode 8)
Available December 6
David and the Elves
Voir
Available December 7
Centaurworld: Season 2
Go Dog Go: Season 2
Nicole Byer: BBW (Big Beautiful Weirdo)
Available December 8
Carolin Kebekus: The Last Christmas Special
Available December 9
Asakusa Kid
Bonus Family: Season 4
The Family That Sings Together: The Camargos
Available December 10
Anonymously Yours
Aranyak .
Back to the Outback
How To Ruin Christmas: The Funeral
Twentysomethings: Austin (formerly Roaring Twenties)
Saturday Morning All Star Hits!
Still Out of My League
Two
The Unforgivable
Available December 11
The Hungry and the Hairy
Available December 14
The Future Diary
Russell Howard: Lubricant
StarBeam: Beaming in the New Year
Available December 15
Elite Short Stories: Phillipe Caye Felipe
Selling Tampa
Available December 16
A California Christmas: City Lights
A Naija Christmas
Aggretsuko: Season 4
Puff: Wonders of the Reef
Available December 17
Fast & Furious Spy Racers: Season 6: Homecoming
The Witcher: Season 2
Available December 18
Available December 19
Available December 20
Elite Short Stories: Samuel Omar
Available December 21
Jim Gaffigan: Comedy Monster
Grumpy Christmas
Available December 22
Emily in Paris: Season 2
Available December 23
Elite Short Stories: Patrick
Available December 24
1000 Miles from Christmas
Don’t Look Up
Minnal Murali
STAND BY ME Doraemon 2
Vicky and Her Mystery
Available December 25
Single’s Inferno
Jimmy Carr: His Dark Material
Stories of a Generation – with Pope Francis
Available December 26
Available December 28
Word Party Presents: Math!
Available December 29
Anxious People
Crime Scene: The Times Square Killer
Available December 30
Hilda and the Mountain King
Available December 31
Cobra Kai: Season 4
The Lost Daughter
Queer Eye: Season 6
Stay Close
Here are the TV shows and movies coming to Netflix in December 2021
Available December 1
Are You The One: Season 3
Blood and Bone
Body of Lies
Bordertown: Mural Murders
Chloe
Chocolat
Closer
Death at a Funeral
Dr. Seuss’ The Cat in the Hat
The Final Destination
Final Destination 3
Final Destination 5
Fool’s Gold
The Fourth Kind
Ink Master: Season 3
Ink Master: Season 4
Knight Rider 2000
Knight Rider: Seasons 1-4
Law Abiding Citizen
The Legend of Zorro
Life
Looper
The Mask of Zorro
Minority Report
Pet Sematary (1989)
Premonition
Sabrina (1995)
Soul Surfer
Stepmom
Stuart Little 2
Sucker Punch
Think Like a Man
Tremors
We Were Soldiers
Wild Things
Wyatt Earp
Available December 2
Escalona: Season 1
Available December 9
Bathtubs Over Broadway
Available December 10
The Shack
Available December 11
Fast Color
Available December 12
JAPAN SINKS: People of Hope: Season 1 (episode 9)
Available December 13
Eye in the Sky
Available December 15
Black Ink Crew New York: Seasons 3-4
The Challenge: Season 12
The Challenge: Season 25
The Giver
Masha and the Bear: Nursery Rhymes: Season 1 Part 2
Masha and the Bear: Season 5
Teen Mom 2: Seasons 3-4
Available December 16
Darkest Hour
Available December 18
Oldboy
Available December 24
Zach Stone is Gonna Be Famous
Here’s what’s leaving Netflix in December 2021
Leaving December 3
The Last O.G.: Seasons 1-2
Leaving December 4
The Guest
Leaving December 7
Before I Fall
Leaving December 8
It Comes at Night
Mariah Carey’s Merriest Christmas
Leaving December 13
Halt and Catch Fire: Seasons 1-4
Fifty: The Series: Seasons 1-2
Saint Seiya: Seasons 1-6
Leaving December 15
Lee Daniels’ The Butler
Maps to the Stars
The Theory of Everything
Leaving December 21
Jacob’s Ladder
Private Practice: Seasons 1-6
Leaving December 25
Captain Fantastic
Leaving December 30
Winchester
Leaving December 31
A Cinderella Story
American Gangster
Beethoven
Beethoven’s 2nd
Charlie’s Angels
Cold Mountain
Defiance
The Devil Inside
Do the Right Thing
Don’t Be a Menace to South Central While Drinking Your Juice in the Hood
Double Jeopardy
Forensic Files: Collections 1-9
Fullmetal Alchemist: Brotherhood: Parts 1-5
Fullmetal Alchemist: Season 1
Ghost
Gladiator
The Great British Baking Show: The Beginnings: Season 1
House Party
House Party 2
House Party 3
Lara Croft Tomb Raider: The Cradle of Life
The Last Airbender
Like Crazy
Love Don’t Cost a Thing
Love Jones
The Lovely Bones
The Machinist
Magnolia
Memoirs of a Geisha
My Fair Lady
Mystic Pizza
Pan’s Labyrinth
Puss in Boots
Rumor Has It…
Serendipity
Spy Kids
Spy Kids 2: The Island of Lost Dreams
Spy Kids 3: Game Over
Stuart Little
The Strangers
Titanic
Tommy Boy
Underworld
Underworld: Awakening
Underworld: Rise of the Lycans
What a Girl Wants
What’s Eating Gilbert Grape
Zodiac
