24 Black Friday Deals You Don't Have to Wait For

The holidays are once again upon us filling calendars with present shopping, present wrapping and eventually, the main event: present opening. If you’re making a list and checking it twice, you’re probably aware of the fact that Black Friday falls on Friday, Nov. 26, 2021 this year. Mark that day on your calendar for extra savings on some big-ticket items including TVs, home goods and electronics. The best part is you don’t even have to be at the mall at 6 a.m. to find a bargain. Here are some of the Black Friday deals that are on offer at Amazon, Walmart, Costco, Target and more.

Read More: 25 Great Cyber Monday Deals You Can Get Right Now

Home

Instant Pot Pro 8-Quart Electric Pressure Cooker

Amazon price: $120

This handy kitchen tool works as a slow cooker, pressure cooker, rice cooker, and so much more. This top-of-the-line model boasts ten-tools in one package and has an eight-quart capacity making it large enough for almost any recipe you can dream up.

Buy Now: Instant Pot Pro 8-Quart Electric Pressure Cooker

iRobot Roomba 670 Robot Vacuum

Walmart price: $174

These little robot vacuums make good on the future that The Jetsons promised us. Charge up a Roomba and let it loose on your floors. Sit back and relax while the robot does all the work. I

Buy Now: iRobot Roomba 670 Robot Vacuum

Sodastream Terra Soda Maker

Target price: $60

Sparkling water is a healthy hydrator, but if you’re tired of hauling cases of La Croix, Bubly, and Spindrift home from the store, a Sodastream combines eco-friendliness with ease.

Buy Now: Sodastream Terra Soda Maker

Omega VSJ843 Juicer

Amazon price: $399.05

If one of your New Year’s resolutions is to drink more juice, this is the right gadget for you.

Buy Now: Omega VSJ843 Juicer

Chelsea Kardokus

SMEG 50’s Retro Style Mini Electric Kettle

Nordstrom price: $134.99

This adorable electric kettle will make the mundane act of boiling water feel stylish and elegant.

Buy Now: SMEG 50’s Retro Style Mini Electric Kettle

Chelsea Kardokus

CAMPO Ceramic Ultrasonic Diffuser

Nordstrom Price: $58.20

If things have been getting a little ripe in your house lately, this simple and tasteful scent diffuser can fill the air with something other than eau de sneaker.

Buy Now: CAMPO Ceramic Ultrasonic Diffuser

Chelsea Kardokus

Dyson V8 Cordless Vacuum

Target price: $250

Normally getting someone a vacuum cleaner for Christmas is frowned upon, but if you’re going to do it, you may as well get one of the most thoughtfully-designed vacuum cleaners around.

Buy Now: Dyson V8 Cordless Vacuum

Breville Smart Oven Air Fryer Pro

Bed, Bath and Beyond price: $319.95

If you’ve exhausted the options on Netflix, Hulu, and Disney Plus, there are thousands of air fryer videos on YouTube showing the usefulness and versatility of the kitchen gadget. This version from Breville combines air frying and convection cooking with a handy toaster oven.

Buy Now: Breville Smart Oven Air Fryer Pro

AncestryDNA Testing Kit

Walmart price: $59

What better way to spend this holiday season than figuring out if you truly are related to these people.

Buy Now: AncestryDNA Testing Kit

UGG Beacon 3-Piece Full/Queen Comforter Set in Cabernet Plaid

Bed, Bath & Beyond price: starts at $89.99

If you’ve ever wanted to sleep in your UGGs, now is your chance, because the boot maker also makes bedding. Slip into something extremely comfortable with this bedding set.

Buy Now: UGG Beacon 3-Piece Full/Queen Comforter Set in Cabernet Plaid

Electronics

M1 Mac Mini with 8 GB RAM, 256GB SSD

Amazon price: $649

If you’ve been considering giving Apple’s new M1 chip a whirl, give it a go with this handy desktop model with a nice discounted price.

Buy Now: M1 Mac Mini with 8 GB RAM, 256GB SSD

GoPro HERO9 Action Camera

GoPro price: $349

Strap on one of these fully portable cameras and start making your own reality TV show—or just capture sports highlights, family get-togethers or TikTok-worthy content.

GoPro HERO9 Action Camera

LG 1080p Wireless Smart DLP Portable Projector

Best Buy price: $529.99

Turn any wall—or your family linen—into a movie screen with this portable projector. Just plug in, hook up to a smartphone or laptop and make every night a movie night.

Buy Now: LG 1080p Wireless Smart DLP Portable Projector

Samsung 55″ Class The Frame Series LED 4K UHD Smart Tizen TV

Best Buy price: $999

If you would like a TV in your living room, but don’t want it to look like you have a TV in your living room, this is is the right device for you. Watch all your favorite shows and movies within this classy, elegant frame.

Buy Now: Samsung 55″ Class The Frame Series LED 4K UHD Smart Tizen TV

Bose QuietComfort 35 Series II Noise-Cancelling Headphones

Amazon price: $199

After months spent at home together, give people what they truly want: a little peace and quiet, all thanks to these noise-cancelling headphones.

Buy Now: Bose QuietComfort 35 Series II Noise-Cancelling Headphones

Chelsea Kardokus

Apple AirPods Pro

Amazon price: $189.99

Cut the cord with these wireless wonders that manage to combine great audio with elegant design and surprisingly effective noise cancellation.

Buy Now: Apple AirPods Pro

Toys

Lego Classic Bricks and Animals Building Set

Walmart price: $29

The classic plastic brick helps little minds build, create, and play. Whoever you give this set to, make them promise not to leave any on the floor for someone to step on.

Buy Now: Lego Classic Bricks and Animals Building Set

Fluxx FX3 Hoverboard

Walmart price: $88

Why walk when you can hover? This hoverboard makes getting around so much fun for older kids looking to zip off whenever a grown-up mentions homework.

Buy Now: Fluxx FX3 Hoverboard

Chelsea Kardokus

LOL Surprise OMG Movie Magic Studios

Amazon price: $99.99

Put little imaginations to work making movies with this action-filled pack that comes with dolls, a green screen and a versatile set that would make some Hollywood directors very jealous.

Buy Now: LOL Surprise OMG Movie Magic Studios

Barbie Dreamhouse Playset

Best Buy price: $199.99

This is Barbie’s Dreamhouse—enough said!

Buy Now: Barbie Dreamhouse Playset

Fitness and Outdoor

LifeStraw Personal Water Filter

Amazon price: $19.98

Turn any water into drinking water with this innovative straw that filters out impurities while you drink. Perfect for nature lovers and travelers on-the-go.

Buy Now: LifeStraw Personal Water Filter

Official NBA 50″ Portable Basketball Hoop with Polycarbonate Backboard

Walmart price: $174

Get in touch with your inner WNBA star or prep the kids for an NCAA scholarship by putting a basketball hoop in the driveway. Practice your alley-oops, swishes and threes while getting a little cardio—and fun—in.

Buy Now: Official NBA 50″ Portable Basketball Hoop with Polycarbonate Backboard

Fitbit Inspire 2 Fitness Tracker

Amazon price: $59.95

Keep up the good work or get a jump start on New Year’s resolutions with this handy fitness tracker.

Buy Now: Fitbit Inspire 2 Fitness Tracker

The Mirror

Price: $995 through November 21 with promo code HOLIDAY21 at checkout

One cold hard truth that the pandemic taught us, is that it is actually possible to work out at home. Mirror makes it even harder to ignore that fact. The clever product beams a virtual trainer into a mirror on your wall to follow along to exercise routines at home.

Buy Now: The Mirror

Prices may change over time

Contact us at letters@time.com.