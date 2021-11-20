25 Great Cyber Monday Deals You Can Get Right Now

As the holidays approach this year, you’ll be forgiven for having visions of supply chain issues dance through your head alongside those sugar plums. That means ordering your presents for family and friends early, which is easy enough with Cyber Monday, which falls on Nov. 29, 2021. Here are some of the best bargains that have been announced so far by Target, Amazon, Walmart, Nordstrom, Best Buy and more.
Electronics
Google Nest Thermostat
Target price: $99.99
Help your in-laws upgrade their heating system in the nicest way possible with a Google Nest thermostat.
Apple Watch Series 5
Amazon price: $459.00
Whether you want to track your steps, keep an eye on your text messages, monitor your heart rate or listen to all your favorite podcasts, you can do it all from your wrist with this Apple Watch.
LG 4.1 Channel 420W Soundbar Surround System with Wireless Speakers
Walmart price: $129
Give your repeat screening of Cats the surround sound it deserves with a soundbar and speakers that give a movie theater-like sound experience at home. Plus, this soundbar connects to your smartphone if you wnat to listen to the Cats soundtrack on repeat.
Beats Solo Wireless Headphones
Target price: $99.99
Take phone calls, control your music, activate Siri, or, best of all, just tune out to your tunes with these design-forward headphones.
Canon EOS 2000D Rebel T7 DSLR Camera
Walmart price: $441.99
For anyone sick and tired of pointing and clicking, give them the opportunity to take up pointing and shooting with this easy to operate camera.
Home
Le Creuset Sautese oven
Amazon price: $179.95
Your favorite chef’s eyes will light up when they open this—or really, any—piece of Le Creuset cookware. The enameled cast iron Sautese oven is designed to go from stove to oven, making it both utilitarian and stylish.
Dog DNA kit
Amazon price: $149
Your brother may claim his rescue pup is purebred Weimaraner, but it sure looks like a Goldendoodle. Settle the debate once for all with this dog DNA kit, sure to delight all of the dog lovers out there.
Mr. Coffee Iced Coffee Maker with 22oz Reusable Tumbler and Coffee Filter
Target price: $24.99
Skip the Starbucks line with this easy-to-use iced coffee maker, which comes with a reusable tumble for on the go sipping.
Ninja Foodi Power Blender & Processor System
Target price: $139.99
Crush ice, puree vegetables, process foods, make dough and create silky soups and smoothies with this all-in-one blender system.
Miku Pro Smart Baby Monitor
Nordstrom price: $299
Help get new or expectant parents the best gift of all—peace of mind—with this easy to install video baby monitor that helps keep an eye on little ones.
Cricut Blue Maker
Amazon price: $229
Help your favorite scrapbooker, artist, or crafter make their craftiest dreams come true with this utilitarian cutter that easily slices and dices vinyl, paper, poster board, foil and more.
Cuisinart Chef’s Classic 14-Pc. Stainless Steel Cookware Set
Macy’s price: $129.99
Update your cookware in one fell swoop with this set, which is basically a new kitchen in a box, stove not included.
Kamado Joe 18-inch Charcoal Grill
Walmart price: $549
Grill or smoke with this versatile charcoal grill with built-in Thermometer and folding shelves, perfect for anyone who prefers to cook outside rather than indoors.
Fashion
Barbour Quilted Nylon Jacket
Nordstrom price: $149.90
This versatile jacket looks good whether you’re in the woods or out on the town.
Effy Jewelry
Macy’s prices: starting at $512
While Cyber Monday is filled with bargains, it’s not very often that you see over $1000 slashed off a price tag. Macy’s is making it a lot easier to buy jewelry for every man, woman, and beloved pet on your list.
Lululemon Wunder Under Tight High-Rise Crop
Lululemon price: $69
Over the many months of lockdown, Lululemon’s Wunder Under leggings became a work-from-home staple thanks to their stylish-yet-comfortable fit.
Tory Burch Double T Genuine Shearling Sport Slide Sandal
Nordstrom price: $119
These cozy, comfy shearling slides are basically stylish slippers that you can wear anywhere.
Toys
Gund Flora Musical Stuffed Animal
Nordstrom price: $32
Give little ones a new cuddle buddy with this squishably soft musical bunny or elephant that has a few interactive features to keep kids entertained.
KidKraft Uptown Espresso Wooden Play Kitchen with Chalkboard and 30-Piece Play Food Accessories
This interactive pretend kitchen just might do the impossible—keep kids entertained for hours with no screens.
TEMI Dinosaur Toy Figures with Activity Play Mat & Trees
Dinosaur lovers of all ages will appreciate this toy set that gives plastic dinosaurs room to roam across their very own Jurassic-age park.
Best Choice Products 4-in-1 Multi Game Table
Target price: $89
This clever set combines pool, air hockey, foosball and table tennis into one diminutive, but fully playable package.
Sports and Outdoor
Sierra Designs South Fork 4 Person Dome Tent
Target price: $39.99
Hit the great outdoors in style with this four-person tent that promises to be up and ready for napping in just 10 minutes.
Skywalker Trampolines 12-Foot Jump N’ Dunk
Amazon price: $775.49
At the height of the pandemic, trampolines became a hot-ticket item for people desperate to be bouncing somewhere other than the living room.
NordicTrack Commercial Studio Cycle
Amazon price: $1,499
Get fit in the comfort of your home with this stationary cycle that connects with virtual trainers determined to make you break a sweat.
Celestron AstroMaster 70AZ LT Refractor Telescope Kit
Walmart price: $78
This telescope helps explore the natural world, whether you’re staring at the stars, spotting the rings around Saturn or studying a hummingbird in flight. The smartphone adapter helps take photos of far-flung discoveries for additional bragging rights.
