25 Great Cyber Monday Deals You Can Get Right Now

As the holidays approach this year, you’ll be forgiven for having visions of supply chain issues dance through your head alongside those sugar plums. That means ordering your presents for family and friends early, which is easy enough with Cyber Monday, which falls on Nov. 29, 2021. Here are some of the best bargains that have been announced so far by Target, Amazon, Walmart, Nordstrom, Best Buy and more.

Read More: 24 Black Friday Deals You Don’t Have to Wait For

Electronics

Chelsea Kardokus

Google Nest Thermostat

Target price: $99.99

Help your in-laws upgrade their heating system in the nicest way possible with a Google Nest thermostat.

Buy Now: Google Nest Thermostat

Chelsea Kardokus

Apple Watch Series 5

Amazon price: $459.00

Whether you want to track your steps, keep an eye on your text messages, monitor your heart rate or listen to all your favorite podcasts, you can do it all from your wrist with this Apple Watch.

Buy Now: Apple Watch Series 5

LG 4.1 Channel 420W Soundbar Surround System with Wireless Speakers

Walmart price: $129

Give your repeat screening of Cats the surround sound it deserves with a soundbar and speakers that give a movie theater-like sound experience at home. Plus, this soundbar connects to your smartphone if you wnat to listen to the Cats soundtrack on repeat.

Buy Now: LG 4.1 Channel 420W Soundbar Surround System with Wireless Speakers

Beats Solo Wireless Headphones

Target price: $99.99

Take phone calls, control your music, activate Siri, or, best of all, just tune out to your tunes with these design-forward headphones.

Buy Now: Beats Solo Wireless Headphones

Chelsea Kardokus

Canon EOS 2000D Rebel T7 DSLR Camera

Walmart price: $441.99

For anyone sick and tired of pointing and clicking, give them the opportunity to take up pointing and shooting with this easy to operate camera.

Buy Now: Canon EOS 2000D Rebel T7 DSLR Camera

Home

Chelsea Kardokus

Le Creuset Sautese oven

Amazon price: $179.95

Your favorite chef’s eyes will light up when they open this—or really, any—piece of Le Creuset cookware. The enameled cast iron Sautese oven is designed to go from stove to oven, making it both utilitarian and stylish.

Buy Now: Le Creuset Sautese oven

Dog DNA kit

Amazon price: $149

Your brother may claim his rescue pup is purebred Weimaraner, but it sure looks like a Goldendoodle. Settle the debate once for all with this dog DNA kit, sure to delight all of the dog lovers out there.

Buy Now: Embark Dog DNA Kit

Mr. Coffee Iced Coffee Maker with 22oz Reusable Tumbler and Coffee Filter

Target price: $24.99

Skip the Starbucks line with this easy-to-use iced coffee maker, which comes with a reusable tumble for on the go sipping.

Buy Now: Mr. Coffee Iced Coffee Maker with 22oz Reusable Tumbler and Coffee Filter

Chelsea Kardokus

Ninja Foodi Power Blender & Processor System

Target price: $139.99

Crush ice, puree vegetables, process foods, make dough and create silky soups and smoothies with this all-in-one blender system.

Buy Now: Ninja Foodi Power Blender & Processor System

Miku Pro Smart Baby Monitor

Nordstrom price: $299

Help get new or expectant parents the best gift of all—peace of mind—with this easy to install video baby monitor that helps keep an eye on little ones.

Buy Now: Miku Pro Smart Baby Monitor

Cricut Blue Maker

Amazon price: $229

Help your favorite scrapbooker, artist, or crafter make their craftiest dreams come true with this utilitarian cutter that easily slices and dices vinyl, paper, poster board, foil and more.

Buy Now: Cricut Blue Maker

Cuisinart Chef’s Classic 14-Pc. Stainless Steel Cookware Set

Macy’s price: $129.99

Update your cookware in one fell swoop with this set, which is basically a new kitchen in a box, stove not included.

Buy Now: Cuisinart Chef’s Classic 14-Pc. Stainless Steel Cookware Set

Kamado Joe 18-inch Charcoal Grill

Walmart price: $549

Grill or smoke with this versatile charcoal grill with built-in Thermometer and folding shelves, perfect for anyone who prefers to cook outside rather than indoors.

Buy Now: Kamado Joe 18-inch Charcoal Grill

Fashion

Barbour Quilted Nylon Jacket

Nordstrom price: $149.90

This versatile jacket looks good whether you’re in the woods or out on the town.

Buy Now: Barbour Quilted Nylon Jacket

Effy Jewelry

Macy’s prices: starting at $512

While Cyber Monday is filled with bargains, it’s not very often that you see over $1000 slashed off a price tag. Macy’s is making it a lot easier to buy jewelry for every man, woman, and beloved pet on your list.

Buy Now: Effy Jewelry

Lululemon Wunder Under Tight High-Rise Crop

Lululemon price: $69

Over the many months of lockdown, Lululemon’s Wunder Under leggings became a work-from-home staple thanks to their stylish-yet-comfortable fit.

Buy Now: Lululemon Wunder Under Tight High-Rise Crop

Tory Burch Double T Genuine Shearling Sport Slide Sandal

Nordstrom price: $119

These cozy, comfy shearling slides are basically stylish slippers that you can wear anywhere.

Buy Now: Tory Burch Double T Genuine Shearling Sport Slide Sandal

Toys

Gund Flora Musical Stuffed Animal

Nordstrom price: $32

Give little ones a new cuddle buddy with this squishably soft musical bunny or elephant that has a few interactive features to keep kids entertained.

Buy Now: Gund Flora Musical Stuffed Animal

KidKraft Uptown Espresso Wooden Play Kitchen with Chalkboard and 30-Piece Play Food Accessories

Walmart price: $99

This interactive pretend kitchen just might do the impossible—keep kids entertained for hours with no screens.

Buy Now: KidKraft Uptown Espresso Wooden Play Kitchen with Chalkboard and 30-Piece Play Food Accessories

TEMI Dinosaur Toy Figures with Activity Play Mat & Trees

Amazon price: $21.76

Dinosaur lovers of all ages will appreciate this toy set that gives plastic dinosaurs room to roam across their very own Jurassic-age park.

Buy Now: TEMI Dinosaur Toy Figures with Activity Play Mat & Trees

Best Choice Products 4-in-1 Multi Game Table

Target price: $89

This clever set combines pool, air hockey, foosball and table tennis into one diminutive, but fully playable package.

Buy Now: Best Choice Products 4-in-1 Multi Game Table

Sports and Outdoor

Sierra Designs South Fork 4 Person Dome Tent

Target price: $39.99

Hit the great outdoors in style with this four-person tent that promises to be up and ready for napping in just 10 minutes.

Buy Now: Sierra Designs South Fork 4 Person Dome Tent

Skywalker Trampolines 12-Foot Jump N’ Dunk

Amazon price: $775.49

At the height of the pandemic, trampolines became a hot-ticket item for people desperate to be bouncing somewhere other than the living room.

Buy Now: Skywalker Trampolines 12-Foot Jump N’ Dunk

NordicTrack Commercial Studio Cycle

Amazon price: $1,499

Get fit in the comfort of your home with this stationary cycle that connects with virtual trainers determined to make you break a sweat.

Buy Now: NordicTrack Commercial Studio Cycle

Celestron AstroMaster 70AZ LT Refractor Telescope Kit

Walmart price: $78

This telescope helps explore the natural world, whether you’re staring at the stars, spotting the rings around Saturn or studying a hummingbird in flight. The smartphone adapter helps take photos of far-flung discoveries for additional bragging rights.

Buy Now: Celestron AstroMaster 70AZ LT Refractor Telescope Kit

Prices may change over time

Contact us at letters@time.com.