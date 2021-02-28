Here's What's New on Amazon Prime in March 2021

Eddie Murphy and Arsenio Hall will reprise their iconic Coming to America roles in a new Amazon original sequel, Coming 2 America, which centers on the royal from Zamunda returning to Queens, New York. The film will release on March 5.

Go back in time with a Back to the Future marathon when the whole trilogy hits Amazon Prime on March 1. The time traveling saga, which begins with the classic 1985 film, follows the adventures of teenager Marty McFly (Michael J. Fox) and zany Doc Brown (Christopher Lloyd) as they explore the space/time continuum with an unpredictable time machine.

Those looking to catch feelings this month are in luck, as a plethora of romances join the platform in March. From Nancy Meyer‘s charming rom-com, Something’s Gotta Give to friends-turned-lovers feature, No Strings Attached, there’s something for every romantic.

Here are all the series and movies available on Amazon Prime Video this month.

Here are the new Amazon Prime Video originals in March 2021

Available March 5

Coming 2 America

Available March 12

Making Their Mark, season 1

Available March 26

Invincible, season 1

La Templanza (The Vineyard), season 1

Here are the movies streaming on Amazon Prime Video in March 2021

Available March 1

48 Hrs.

50/50

Another 48 Hrs.

As Good As It Gets

Attack Of The 50 Foot Cheerleader

Attack The Block

A Very Brady Sequel

Back To The Future

Back To The Future Part II

Back To The Future Part III

Beloved

Cocktail

Due Date

E.T. The Extra-Terrestrial

Extract

For Colored Girls

I Can Do Bad All By Myself

Instant Nanny

In The Line Of Fire

Mae West: Dirty Blonde

Neil Young: Heart Of Gold

Patriot Games

Patriots Day

Priceless

Rain Man

Religulous

Rushmore

Shine A Light

Silverado

Sliver

Sydney White

The Full Monty

The Spirit

The Terminal

The Whole Nine Yards

Tombstone

Tyler Perry’s Meet The Browns

Wet Hot American Summer

Available March 3

Out Of Africa

Available March 10

Jack And Jill

Available March 12

Honest Thief

Available March 19

Words On Bathroom Walls

Available March 29

Renegades

Available March 30

The Ghost Writer

Here are the TV shows streaming on Amazon Prime Video in March 2021

Available March 1

American Masters – Dorothea Lange: Grab a Hunk of Lightning

And She Could Be Next, season 1

Brad Meltzer’s Decoded, season 1

Breathless, season 1

Captain Marleau, season 1

Civilizations, season 1

Dorothy & the Wizard of Oz, season 1

Ella the Elephant, season 1

Fifth Ward, season 1

Jo Frost: Nanny on Tour, season 1

Life With Elizabeth, season 1

London Kills, season 1

Nightwatch, season 1

Not for Ourselves Alone: The Story of Elizabeth Cady Stanton & Susan B. Anthony, limited series

Range Rider, season 1

Rhymes Through Times, season 1

Somewhere South, season 1

The Paris Murders, season 1

The Returned, season 1

Write to Cady Lang at cady.lang@timemagazine.com.