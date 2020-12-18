Spoilers for The Mandalorian’s season two finale below.

Disney announced a slew of new Star Wars shows during an investor call earlier this month, including two directly tied to The Mandalorian: an Asokha series and a drama called Rangers of the New Republic. But the studio was not done plumbing the depths of the Mandalorian IP yet. The season two finale of the hit Disney+ show previewed yet another spinoff series, set for December 2021: The Book of Boba Fett.

The episode itself was jam-packed with action: Mando gathered together a crew to save Baby Yoda (now technically called Grogu, but Baby Yoda sounds cuter) from the villainous Moff Gideon. Boba Fett created a diversion for the rest of the gang and then flew off into space. Mando then secured Baby Yoda and the Darksaber by defeating Moff Gideon in battle, but faced a dire challenge in the form of the Dark Troopers, lethal Imperial droids. Then none other than Luke Skywalker arrived to save Mando’s posse and take on The Child as his apprentice.

For story reasons, it’s rather convenient that Boba Fett wasn’t around for Luke’s cameo—considering that Boba once hunted down and tried to kill Luke and his friends, that would have made for an awkward reunion.

But that’s not the last we see of Fett. In a post-credits scene, he and Fennec infiltrate the late Jabba the Hutt’s palace on Tatooine, now occupied by some of Boba’s old sycophants, including Bib Fortuna. They kill nearly everyone, let a slave escape, and make themselves comfortable on Jabba’s throne. Then “Book of Boba” flashes across the screen, along with the December 2021 premiere date.

The announcement comes just one day after original Boba Fett actor Jeremy Bulloch died at the age of 75.

Book of Boba is the ninth Star Wars show now in the works at Disney+, along with a third season of The Mandalorian, the Rogue One prequel Andor, a Mandalorian spinoff titled Rangers of the New Republic, an Obi-Wan show set between Episodes III and IV, Ahsoka centered on Jedi Ahsoka Tano, animated series The Bad Batch, a show called The Acolyte from the creator of Netflix’s Russian Doll, and Lando starring the cape-loving crusader himself.

Write to Eliana Dockterman at eliana.dockterman@time.com.