After COVID-19 upended offices across the globe, millions have had to work remotely. And though vaccines have begun to roll out in the U.S., chances are that many will have to continue working remotely well into the new year.

For those fortunate enough to work from home in 2020, many didn’t have designated, let alone comfortable, office space to spare. Living rooms, kitchens, dining rooms and bedrooms have become cubicles—often times haphazardly thrown together. Luckily, there are easy, affordable ways to make work hours at your residence feel less confining and cramped.

If comfort, self care, or even increased productivity, is on your new year’s resolutions list, here are some products to level up your workspace and get the most out of 2021.

Comfort, please

Cozy socks

Wearing cozy socks shouldn’t just be a holiday season tradition. In fact, toes are one of the first parts of our body to get cold once the temperature drops, and the end of winter is a long ways off. These chenille socks by Pembrook will keep your feet warm all winter long while their non-skid soles will grip slippery surfaces to prevent trips and falls.

Buy now: Pembrook Non-Slip Socks

Lounge pants

One of the bright sides to working virtually is being able to forgo the office dress code in favor of clothes that prioritize comfort. These organic, recycled cotton joggers from the Girlfriend Collective will upgrade your loungewear in style, offering muted tones to suit any wardrobe and an unparalleled range of sizes, from XXS to 6XL. For men, Everlane’s French terry fabric makes for a moisture-wicking, durable sweatpant with a relaxed silhouette perfect for home wear. A plus — Everlane claims to be transparent over sourcing and pricing, listing where its clothing is manufactured and how much it costs to make.

Buy now: Girlfriend Collective Classic Jogger and Everlane The French Terry Sweatpant

Posture is key

Ergonomic chair

An ergonomic chair can make or break the comfort of a work environment. Staying seated for several hours a day can lead to a plethora of issues, including backaches and improper posture, but the right chair can help. Upgrade to this faux-leather desk chair from Albaugh that was crafted to be customizable: its adjustable back angle, seat height and center-tilt conform to fit the contours of your body. Other features include its 360-degree swivel wheels, lumbar support and a padded headrest to help nix slouching.

Buy now: Albaugh Executive Chair

ComfiLife

Support pillow

Not interested in switching up your seating? Consider this highly-rated lumbar pillow to add lower back support to your existing chair. Its breathable center will halt sweating in its tracks and the memory foam interior aims to provide relief after sitting for long stretches of time.

Buy now: ComfiLife Lumbar Pillow

Breathe easier

Air purifier

More than ever, health has become a top priority, with airborne particles and droplets being health enemy number one. While air purifiers with HEPA-grade filters won’t stop the transmission of COVID-19, it can be used in conjunction with other best practices, like mask wearing, to mitigate its spread. This purifier by Blueair has three layers of filtration to capture 99.97% of airborne particles including smoke, mold and light odors—and it’s not an eyesore. The sleek device turns on with the push of a button, is ultra-quiet as to not interfere with video calls and works best in spaces smaller than 540 square feet.

Buy now: Blueair Pure 211+

Plants

If removing microscopic particles isn’t a top concern, try nature’s air purifier: good old plants. This beginner-friendly trio from Bloomscape is a low-maintenance solution to removing pollutants like formaldehyde and benzene in the air. Adaptable to varying lighting conditions, this set can bring life and oxygen to any room.

Buy now: Bloomscape Tough Stuff Collection

Rise up

Laptop stand

A must-have for any laptop user, this stand extends up to eight inches high and can tilt up to 45 degrees while still maintaining its ability to rotate a full 360 degrees. The base has openings to allow the device to cool down when need. Not to mention, it’s compatible with virtually any laptop, with a sturdy aluminum body that makes a polished addition to any home office.

Buy now: Lamicall Laptop Stand

LORYERGO

Monitor riser

For desktop users, this compact monitor riser elevates your screen up by five and a half inches to minimize eye fatigue. The space-saving solution for your tech gear can be assembled within minutes and has a latch for cable management to hide exposed wires.

Buy now: LORYERGO Monitor Riser

Infuse the room

Candle warmer

Setting the tone of your workspace with candles sounds therapeutic, but a hectic schedule may make an open flame a safety concern. So instead, opt for a fragrance warmer. This flameless burner can not only warm any candle you’d like to enjoy, but it can also be a vessel for wax melts to douse any room fragrance. Scotlin Scents offers a myriad of soy-based melts to cater to a variety of aromatic preferences.

Buy now: Candle Warmers Etc Midas 2-in-1 Fragrance Warmer and Scotlin Scents Wax Melts

Essential oil diffuser

Beat dry air and ignite your senses in one go with this essential oil diffuser that doubles as a Himalayan salt lamp. Simply add your oil of choice to the water and the diffuser will lightly fragrance the room, giving a fireplace-esque ambiance to boot. Not sure what oils to get? Try this 16-piece variety pack, with scents ranging from peppermint to grapefruit, to delve in the full aromatherapy experience.

Buy now: Pure Enrichment Ultrasonic Essential Oil Diffuser and Lagunamoon Essential Oils

Meeting ready

Ember

Smart mug

The world’s first programmable smart mug is here. This 10-ounce mug by Ember works alongside an app, allowing sippers to remotely set a beverage to their desired temperature down to the degree. Once on the charging pad, drinks stay at the set temperature all day, lasting about 90 minutes standalone. From coffee to tea, this stainless steel mug is perfect for those meeting-heavy mornings.

Buy now: Ember Temperature Control Smart Mug²

Lighting kit

For studio lighting in seconds, look no further than the Lume Cube. The device mounts to your computer, adjusts to your desired brightness and color temperature with the turn of a dial. Its 14-hour battery life combined with the softening diffuser add-on makes it a great solution to your lighting woes.

Buy now: Lume Cube Video Conference Lighting Kit

Write to Nadia Suleman at nadia.suleman@time.com.