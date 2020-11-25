It’s been a tough year for many small businesses as COVID-19 restrictions and lackluster federal aide have taken a big toll, especially on minority-owned businesses. So why not boost Black-owned businesses and shop for your loved ones this holiday season and beyond. Running the gamut from virtual wellness classes to vegan cookies, here are companies that you can support not only this holiday season but also in the months to come.

Fashion

Fear of God Essentials

Not sure what to get the young trendsetter in your life? Fear of God, the ultra-popular luxury streetwear brand founded by Jerry Lorenzo, has collaborated with the retailer PacSun to offer a muted capsule of athleisure, sweats and accessories at a fraction of the price of the original line. The Essentials collection’s contemporary twist to everyday basics won’t steer you wrong.

Buy now: Fear of God Essentials

Omi Woods

For those on the hunt for handcrafted accessories meant to withstand the test of time, look no further. Created by Toronto-based artisan Ashley Alexis McFarlane, Omi Woods was a 2020 Etsy Design Award finalist for McFarlane’s minimalist take on African-inspired heirloom jewelry. And the brand’s mission towards using conflict-free precious metals is the cherry-on-top to its feminine styles that ooze sophistication.

Buy now: Omi Woods

Savage X Fenty

Looking to gift your partner with intimates? This lingerie line by pop-icon-turned-mogul Rihanna has been lauded for its inclusive sizing (undergarments range from XS to XXXL) and an unapologetically-fierce creative direction. In October, the brand expanded its collection to include boxers and boxer-briefs alongside men’s sleepwear. Some pieces are only available to Xtra VIP subscribers while other offerings can be bought membership-free.

Buy now: Savage X Fenty

Sincerely, Tommy

Sincerely, Tommy’s artful curation of independent brands ranging from home furnishings to clothing strikes a balance between vintage and fresh. Owner Kai Avent-deLeon’s in-house line features simple, timeless silhouettes that are sure to grab the attention of any fashion-forward giftee. Their Bed-Stuy, Brooklyn, storefront also hosts a coffee counter, still open for patrons who wish to responsibly shop options in person.

Buy now: Sincerely, Tommy

Food and Drink

Boon Boona Coffee

Shake up the morning brew of any coffee connoisseur with beans from this Washington-based roaster. Following a trip to his parent’s homeland of Eritrea, Efrem Fesaha founded Boon Boona Coffee after noticing a demand from native Africans seeking authentic, unroasted beans imported straight from the source. Now, the company boasts and roasts several varieties of coffee, with each package indicating the region where the beans originated from.

Buy now: Boon Boona Coffee

Maya’s Cookies

Treat the vegans and non-vegans alike in your life to a box of cookies from plant-based confectioner Maya Madsen. Her flavors range from marble fudge to funfetti with gluten-free variations to match. For those interested in getting monthly deliveries, Madsen offers a Cookie Love Club subscription that comes with six cookies, including two exclusive flavor concoctions, and Maya’s Cookie merch.

Buy now: Maya’s Cookies

McBride Sisters Collection

Co-founded by sisters Robin and Andréa McBride, this wine label heralds grapes from both California and New Zealand, their respective homelands. The long-lost duo grew up on opposites sides of the world, connecting after over two decades of thinking they were only children. Once they met, the pair united over wine to cultivate the current reserve that includes varieties from resiling to rosé. Now sold in-store at select Target’s, McBride Sisters has grounded itself as a formidable force in the winemaking industry.

Buy now: McBride Sisters Collection

Serengeti Tea

Nestled in the heart of Harlem lies an unassuming storefront packed to the brim with an assortment of specialty teas. Serengeti Tea serves as a one-stop-shop for your loose-leaf needs, sourcing all its tea from the breadth of the Africa diaspora. The teahouse also features premium coffee, cocoa and raw honey as well as spiced sea salt blends to round out the ingredients for an at-home café.

Buy now: Serengeti Tea

For the Home

CultureTags

Looking to get into the competitive spirit? This family-friendly game tests your knowledge on Black colloquialisms. The objective: guess as many phrases as you can before the clock runs out. The game includes over 350 almost-indiscernible acronyms in categories such as church and daily sayings, and thankfully the makers at Culture Brands have included hints with each card. If you’re looking to socialize, the game can easily be played remotely for socially-distant game nights.

Buy now: CultureTags

Dominique Gallery

This artistic incubator is founded for creatives, by a creative. Owner Dominique Clayton’s storefront in Los Angeles provides a community to local talent stepping into the art world. As businesses shuttered during lockdowns, Clayton wanted to create a virtual iteration of her standalone gallery that showcases everything ranging from original fine art to gorgeous prints, amplifying emerging artisans from underrepresented backgrounds.

Buy now: Dominique Gallery

Harlem Candle Company

With many of us at home, nothing beats the aroma of a just-lit candle to help put you at ease. This line of luxurious soy- and vegetable-based home fragrances was founded in 2014 by Teri Johnson, who aimed to capture the robust, rich scents that can tell the storied history of her newfound home, Harlem. The brand’s Renaissance collection of candles nods to Harlem legends like Duke Ellington and Josephine Baker, reimagining what that sensory experience was like one whiff at a time.

Buy now: Harlem Candle Company

Isha Plants

This online nursery also offers a plant propagation subscription every month, with accompanying workshops on how to care for your plants. From ferns to ficuses, Isha Plants carries a rotating selection of beautiful greenery to brighten up any living space and add some extra oxygen as well.

Buy now: Isha Plants

Personal care

Bevel

Bevel is a one-stop shop for all your hair needs, including a variety of hair trimmers, gels and lotions. Their signature, double-edged safety razors get an ultra-close shave to prevent otherwise irritating ingrown hairs.

Buy now: Bevel

Buttah

Buttah is specially formulated for melanated skin, and it strives to give that lit-from-within glow without a visit to an esthetician. Their customizable kits are perfect for the skincare enthusiast who likes to test new products.

Buy now: Buttah

Honeypot

Beatrice Dixon dreamt up a vision to create a line that puts women’s health first, sourcing from only the best, cruelty-free ingredients. And thus, Honeypot was born. Its dye-free, organic period-care and plant-based feminine-care products are designed so as to not disrupt the vulva’s pH balance. The company has revolutionized the industry by setting the bar in terms of ingredient transparency, and its commercial success offers a glimpse into a shift in what women want from the products they use regularly.

Buy now: Honey pot

Ujamaa box

The subscription box is not only Black-owned but it also elevates other Black-owned brands. Each month will include a tailor-made a set of products to test out quarterly, that can range from hot sauce to scented candles to crafting supplies.

Buy now: Ujamaa box

Wellbeing

Aya Paper Co.

Whether you’re sending holiday cards with flair to loved ones or want to gift one-of-a-kind stationery for the planner in your life, Aya Paper Co. has you covered. The store combines aesthetically-pleasing illustrations with both modern and retro typography that is sure to brighten up anyone’s day. What’s more, all of the shop’s paper products are made with 100% recycled material.

Buy now: Aya Paper Co.

GirlTrek

As the pandemic tests our ability to stay active safely, GirlTrek, which touts itself as the largest health movement for Black women, has built micro-communities of people take daily walks as a collective, spanning more than 50 cities in the U.S. Not only does the group talk the talk—it walks the walk, recently surpassing its goal of 1 million members who have pledged to invest in their health. There is zero cost to join your local group but some members opt for GirlTrek merch to show their support and match with their group.

Buy now: GirlTrek

Heal Haus

After a stress-inducing year, focusing on self-care is the gift that will keep on giving. This part wellness space, part cafe located in Brooklyn, N.Y. has pivoted to virtual, offering group meditation and yoga classes several times daily, carried out by Heal Haus practitioners. In addition to group classes, the studio offers private sessions to get one-on-one guidance from specialized facilitators in areas like womb wellness and life alignment coaching, all from the comfort of one’s home.

Buy now: Heal Haus

Marcus Books

Know anyone that considers literature their love language? If so, purchasing from the library of works sold at Marcus Books supports the oldest independently-operated Black book store in the nation. Celebrating its 60th year in business, the store features its online catalog through Bookshop, with books being shipped directly from their brick and mortar in Oakland, Calif. If you don’t have a book in mind, the store curated lists by topic to serve as a guide on what to grab next.

Buy now: Marcus Books

Get our Health Newsletter. Sign up to receive the latest health and science news, plus answers to wellness questions and expert tips. Please enter a valid email address. Sign Up Now Check the box if you do not wish to receive promotional offers via email from TIME. You can unsubscribe at any time. By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy . This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply. Thank you! For your security, we've sent a confirmation email to the address you entered. Click the link to confirm your subscription and begin receiving our newsletters. If you don't get the confirmation within 10 minutes, please check your spam folder.

Write to Nadia Suleman at nadia.suleman@time.com.