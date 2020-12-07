Before TIME reveals the 2020 Person of the Year, join us for a discussion with leading newsmakers about the people and events that defined a year like no other.

On Monday at 12 p.m. EST, TIME will facilitate a live debate powered by Zoom on who should be TIME’s Person of the Year.

TIME’s Executive Editor and Editorial Director of Person of the Year, Ben Goldberger, will moderate engaging conversations with Emmanuel Acho, former NFL Player and creator of Uncomfortable Conversations with a Black Man; chef José Andrés, founder of World Central Kitchen and owner of ThinkFoodGroup; Jessica Byrd, the founding partner of Three Point Strategies; Dr. Céline Gounder, infectious disease expert and member of President-elect Biden’s COVID-19 Advisory Council; and Dr. Leana Wen, a physician and professor of public health.

TIME editors ultimately decide who is selected as the Person of the Year. TIME will reveal this year’s pick on time.com and in the first-ever “TIME Person of the Year” television special on NBC, on Dec. 10 at 10 p.m. ET.

