Here's What's New on Amazon Prime in September 2020

Ahead of the 2020 presidential election, Amazon is debuting All In: The Fight for Democracy, an original film that looks at voter suppression in the United States. Using Stacey Abrams‘ contested and controversial 2018 gubernatorial race in Georgia as a starting point, the documentary takes an in-depth look at both the long history of and the current activism addressing how laws and local barriers are used to block Americans’ right to vote.

Award-winning films, both old and new, are part of the many offerings joining Amazon this month. Last year’s critically acclaimed Judy, which netted Renée Zellweger the Best Actress Academy Award for the titular role, will be available for streaming on Sept. 25, while 1979 Best Picture winner, Kramer vs. Kramer, which stars Dustin Hoffman and Meryl Streep as a couple going through a difficult divorce, will join the platform on Sept. 1.

Those looking for thrills can find them with the new release, Antebellum, which will be available to purchase or rent on Sept. 18. The suspenseful horror flick stars Janelle Monáe as a successful writer trapped in a terrifying reality where she has to confront the past, present, and future to save herself.

Here are all the series and movies available on Amazon Prime Video this month.

Here are the new Amazon Prime Video originals in September 2020

Available August 28

Get Duked!

Available August 31

All or Nothing: Tottenham Hotspur

Available September 4

Dino Dana The Movie

Available September 18

All In: The Fight for Democracy

Available September 25

Utopia

Here are the movies streaming on Amazon Prime Video in September 2020

Available September 1

1/1

1 Million Happy Nows

A Birder’s Guide To Everything

Abe & Phil’s Last Poker Game

Addicted To Fresno

Alex Cross

American Dragons

Bachelor Lions

Barney Thomson

Beach Party

Bewitched

Big Time

Bitter Melon

Bully

C.O.G.

Carrington

Casino Royale

Close Encounters Of The Third Kind

Dark Matter

De-Lovely

Defense Of The Realm

Die, Monster, Die!

Don’t Talk To Irene

Dr. Goldfoot And The Bikini Machine

Eaten By Lions

Employee Of The Month

Enemy Within

Extreme Justice

Face 2 Face

Gas-s-s-s

I’d Like To Be Alone Now

I’m Not Here

Kart Racer

Kramer Vs. Kramer

Lakeview Terrace

Lord Love A Duck

Man Of La Mancha

Microbe And Gasoline

Miss Nobody

Muscle Beach Party

Music Within

No Way To Live

Patriots Day

Rambo

Sex And The City: The Movie

Sex And The City 2

Slash

Slow Burn

Snapshots

Sunlight Jr.

The Bank Job

The Billion Dollar Hobo

The Birdcage

The Dunning Man

The Festival

The Go-Getters

The Graduate

The Hanoi Hilton

The Haunted Palace

The House On Carroll Street

The Last House On The Left

The Mechanic

The Ring Thing

The Video Dead

The Visitors

The Weight Of Water

The White Bus

The Woods

The Yes Men

To Keep The Light

The Turkey Bowl

Twice-Told Tales

Tyler Perry’s Daddy’s Little Girls

Warrior Road

Weather Girl

What Children Do

What If It Works?

Whoever Slew Auntie Roo?

Yongary: Monster From The Deep

Zoom

Available September 2

Hell On The Border

Available September 16

Blackbird

Available September 18

Gemini Man

Available September 22

The Addams Family

Available September 25

Judy

Available September 28

Force of Nature

Inherit The Viper

Available September 29

Trauma Center

Here are the TV shows streaming on Amazon Prime Video in September 2020

Available September 1

A Chef’s Life, Season 1

Cedar Cove, Season 1

Codename: Kids Next Door, Season 1

George Gently, Season 1

Hero Elementary, Season 1

How to Become a SuperStar Student, 2nd Edition, Season 1

I’m Dying Up Here, Season 1

Keeping Faith, Season 1

Last Hope with Troy Dunn, Season 1

Nazi Mega Weapons, Season 1

Stuck With You, Season 1

Texas Metal, Season 1

The Blood Pact, Season 1

The Bureau, Season 1

The Celtic World, Season 1

The Crimson Field, Season 1

The Jack Benny Show, Season 1

The Roy Rogers TV Show, Season 1

Wrong Man, Season 1

Available September 4

The Boys, Season 2

Here are the new movies available for rent or purchase on Amazon Prime Video in September 2020

Available September 4

Guest House

Available September 15

Cats & Dogs 3: Paws Unite!

Available September 18

Antebellum

Red Shoes and the Seven Dwarfs

