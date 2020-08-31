Here's What's New on Amazon Prime in September 2020

Ahead of the 2020 presidential election, Amazon is debuting All In: The Fight for Democracy, an original film that looks at voter suppression in the United States. Using Stacey Abrams‘ contested and controversial 2018 gubernatorial race in Georgia as a starting point, the documentary takes an in-depth look at both the long history of and the current activism addressing how laws and local barriers are used to block Americans’ right to vote.
Award-winning films, both old and new, are part of the many offerings joining Amazon this month. Last year’s critically acclaimed Judy, which netted Renée Zellweger the Best Actress Academy Award for the titular role, will be available for streaming on Sept. 25, while 1979 Best Picture winner, Kramer vs. Kramer, which stars Dustin Hoffman and Meryl Streep as a couple going through a difficult divorce, will join the platform on Sept. 1.
Those looking for thrills can find them with the new release, Antebellum, which will be available to purchase or rent on Sept. 18. The suspenseful horror flick stars Janelle Monáe as a successful writer trapped in a terrifying reality where she has to confront the past, present, and future to save herself.
Here are all the series and movies available on Amazon Prime Video this month.
Here are the new Amazon Prime Video originals in September 2020
Available August 28
Get Duked!
Available August 31
All or Nothing: Tottenham Hotspur
Available September 4
Dino Dana The Movie
Available September 18
All In: The Fight for Democracy
Available September 25
Utopia
Here are the movies streaming on Amazon Prime Video in September 2020
Available September 1
1 Million Happy Nows
A Birder’s Guide To Everything
Abe & Phil’s Last Poker Game
Addicted To Fresno
Alex Cross
American Dragons
Bachelor Lions
Barney Thomson
Beach Party
Bewitched
Big Time
Bitter Melon
Bully
C.O.G.
Carrington
Casino Royale
Close Encounters Of The Third Kind
Dark Matter
De-Lovely
Defense Of The Realm
Die, Monster, Die!
Don’t Talk To Irene
Dr. Goldfoot And The Bikini Machine
Eaten By Lions
Employee Of The Month
Enemy Within
Extreme Justice
Face 2 Face
Gas-s-s-s
I’d Like To Be Alone Now
I’m Not Here
Kart Racer
Kramer Vs. Kramer
Lakeview Terrace
Lord Love A Duck
Man Of La Mancha
Microbe And Gasoline
Miss Nobody
Muscle Beach Party
Music Within
No Way To Live
Patriots Day
Rambo
Sex And The City: The Movie
Sex And The City 2
Slash
Slow Burn
Snapshots
Sunlight Jr.
The Bank Job
The Billion Dollar Hobo
The Birdcage
The Dunning Man
The Festival
The Go-Getters
The Graduate
The Hanoi Hilton
The Haunted Palace
The House On Carroll Street
The Last House On The Left
The Mechanic
The Ring Thing
The Video Dead
The Visitors
The Weight Of Water
The White Bus
The Woods
The Yes Men
To Keep The Light
The Turkey Bowl
Twice-Told Tales
Tyler Perry’s Daddy’s Little Girls
Warrior Road
Weather Girl
What Children Do
What If It Works?
Whoever Slew Auntie Roo?
Yongary: Monster From The Deep
Zoom
Available September 2
Hell On The Border
Available September 16
Blackbird
Available September 18
Gemini Man
Available September 22
The Addams Family
Available September 25
Judy
Available September 28
Force of Nature
Inherit The Viper
Available September 29
Trauma Center
Here are the TV shows streaming on Amazon Prime Video in September 2020
Available September 1
A Chef’s Life, Season 1
Cedar Cove, Season 1
Codename: Kids Next Door, Season 1
George Gently, Season 1
Hero Elementary, Season 1
How to Become a SuperStar Student, 2nd Edition, Season 1
I’m Dying Up Here, Season 1
Keeping Faith, Season 1
Last Hope with Troy Dunn, Season 1
Nazi Mega Weapons, Season 1
Stuck With You, Season 1
Texas Metal, Season 1
The Blood Pact, Season 1
The Bureau, Season 1
The Celtic World, Season 1
The Crimson Field, Season 1
The Jack Benny Show, Season 1
The Roy Rogers TV Show, Season 1
Wrong Man, Season 1
Available September 4
The Boys, Season 2
Here are the new movies available for rent or purchase on Amazon Prime Video in September 2020
Available September 4
Guest House
Available September 15
Cats & Dogs 3: Paws Unite!
Available September 18
Antebellum
Red Shoes and the Seven Dwarfs