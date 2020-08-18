TIME 100 Talks
Back To Home

Red Velvet - IRENE & SEULGI Makes 'Monster' Appearance at TIME100 Talks

By Kat Moon
August 18, 2020 6:35 AM EDT

Red Velvet – IRENE & SEULGI made a “monster” appearance at Tuesday’s TIME 100 Talks. The South Korean musical act, along with an ensemble of dancers, performed the title track from the mini-album Monster, which was released last month.

Before the performance of “Monster,” the duo offered a short message supporting those at the front lines of the coronavirus pandemic.

“We would like to take a moment to acknowledge and send our appreciation to all of the frontline health care workers who have been so vital in the fight against COVID-19,” Irene said. Seulgi expressed gratitude toward the group’s fans and added, “We must continue to be positive and stay strong during this difficult time.”

The TIME 100 Talks, which focused on global leadership, also featured U.N. Secretary-General António Guterres, 27th Prime Minister of Australia Julia Gillard, actor and U.N. Development Programme Goodwill Ambassador Michelle Yeoh and African Leadership Group Founder and CEO Fred Swaniker.

Red Velvet – IRENE & SEULGI’s mini-album sold more than 100,000 physical copies on the third day of its release, according to the music chart Hanteo. The duo is the first sub-unit from K-pop group Red Velvet—which has five members, Irene, Seulgi, Wendy, Joy and Yeri. Since its debut in 2014, Red Velvet has solidified a position as one of K-pop’s biggest names, with its latest lead single, “Psycho,” recording more than 160 million views on YouTube.

In April 2018, Red Velvet made international headlines for performing in Pyongyang as part of the first music delegation from South Korea to visit North Korea in more than a decade. Later that year, the five-member ensemble received a Minister of Culture, Sports and Tourism Commendation award for its contributions to pop culture and the arts.

Most Popular on TIME
1
How Black Women Won the Right to Vote
2
Death Valley's 130°F May Be a World Record
3
Michelle Obama Calls Trump 'Wrong President for Our Country'

Write to Kat Moon at kat.moon@time.com.

More From TIME 100 Talks
See Full List
'We Opened Up Too Soon.' Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms Wants Georgia to Roll Back Reopening
'Our Moment To Take Charge.' Eva Longoria on the Importance of Supporting Latino Communities Amid Coronavirus
Ariel Investments Co-CEO Mellody Hobson Says the Pandemic's Economic Hardships Can Make Us 'Smarter About the Future'
Keedron Bryant's Anthem for Justice Has Led to a 'Dream Come True'
Singer-Songwriter Lauv on Turning to Music and Coping in Quarantine
'I Want to Do What I Can.' Lili Reinhart on Recognizing Privilege and Making Change
EDIT POST

Sign Up for Newsletters

Sign up to receive the top stories you need to know now on politics, health and more
SUBSCRIBE