This month, Netflix sheds light on America’s broken immigration system with its original series, Immigration Nation. The docuseries takes a unique and nuanced look at both the inner workings of Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) and the often overlooked stories of immigrants trying to make a life in the United States; all episodes are available to stream starting on August 3.
It’s not the only documentary hitting the streaming platform in August; there are a slew of original documentaries making their debuts this month, including (Un)Well, a docuseries that takes an intensive look at the lucrative wellness industry, and Rising Phoenix, an original feature documentary that charts the history of the Paralympic Games, from its post-WWII origins to its evolution as the third biggest sporting event in the world.
Those looking to satisfy their real estate reality TV cravings are in luck—the third season of Selling Sunset, which follows the drama of Los Angeles’ most elite real estate agents, returns to Netflix on August 7, while Million Dollar Beach House, premiering on August 26, showcases the exclusive deals of real estate agents in the Hamptons.
Here’s everything new on Netflix this month—and everything set to leave the streaming platform.
Here are the Netflix originals coming to Netflix in August 2020
Available August 1
Super Monsters: The New Class
Available August 2
Connected
Available August 3
Immigration Nation
Available August 4
A Go! Go! Cory Carson Summer Camp
Malibu Rescue: The Next Wave
Mundo Mistério / Mystery Lab
Sam Jay: 3 In The Morning
Available August 5
Anelka : L’Incompris / Anelka: Misunderstood
World’s Most Wanted
Available August 6
The Rain: Season 3
The Seven Deadly Sins: Imperial Wrath of The Gods
Available August 7
Alta Mar / High Seas: Season 3
Berlin, Berlin
The Magic School Bus Rides Again Kids In Space
¡Nailed It! México: Season 2
The New Legends of Monkey: Season 2
Selling Sunset: Season 3
Sing On! Germany
Tiny Creatures
Wizards: Tales of Arcadia
Word Party Songs
Work It
Available August 10
GAME ON: A Comedy Crossover Event
Available August 11
Rob Schneider: Asian Momma, Mexican Kids
Available August 12
(Un)Well
Available August 13
Une fille facile / An Easy Girl
Available August 14
3%: Season 4
El robo del siglo
Fearless .
Glow Up: Season 2
Project Power
Octonauts & the Caves of Sac Actun
Teenage Bounty Hunters
Available August 15
Rita: Season 5
Stranger: Season 2
Available August 17
Crazy Awesome Teachers
Glitch Techs: Season 2
Available August 19
Crímenes de familia / The Crimes That Bind
DeMarcus Family Rules
High Score
Available August 20
Biohackers
Great Pretender
John Was Trying to Contact Aliens
Available August 21
Alien TV
Fuego negro
Hoops
Lucifer: Season 5
Rust Valley Restorers: Season 3
The Sleepover
Available August 25
Emily’s Wonder Lab
Trinkets: Season 2
Available August 26
Do Do Sol Sol La La Sol
La venganza de Analía
Million Dollar Beach House
Rising Phoenix
Available August 27
Aggretsuko: Season 3
Available August 28
All Together Now
Cobra Kai: Seasons 1-2
I AM A KILLER: Released
Orígenes secretos / Unknown Origins
Here are the TV shows and movies coming to Netflix in August 2020
Available August 1
A Knight’s Tale
Acts of Violence
The Addams Family (1991)
An Education
Being John Malkovich
Death at a Funeral
Dennis the Menace
Elizabeth Harvest
Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind
Hardcore Henry
Iron Man: Armored Adventures: Season 1-2
Jurassic Park
Jurassic Park III
The Lost World: Jurassic Park
Mad Max (1979)
Mr. Deeds
My Perfect Landing: Season 1
Nagi-Asu: A Lull in the Sea: Season 1
The NeverEnding Story
The NeverEnding Story 2: The Next Chapter
The Next Step: Season 6
Nights in Rodanthe
Ocean’s Thirteen
Ocean’s Twelve
Operation Ouch: Season 1
Operation Ouch: Special
Remember Me
Seabiscuit
Toradora!: Season 1
Transformers Rescue Bots Academy: S2
The Ugly Truth
What Keeps You Alive
Available August 2
Almost Love
Available August 8
The Promise
We Summon the Darkness
Available August 10
Nightcrawler
Available August 11
Mr. Peabody & Sherman
Available August 12
Scary Movie 5
Available August 13
Safety Not Guaranteed
Available August 14
The Legend of Korra: Book One: Air
The Legend of Korra: Book Two: Spirits
The Legend of Korra: Book Three: Change
The Legend of Korra: Book Four: Balance
Available August 16
Johnny English
Les Misérables (2012)
Available August 17
Drunk Parents
Available August 20
Good Kisser
Available August 23
1BR
Septembers of Shiraz
Available August 27
The Bridge Curse
The Frozen Ground
Available August 31
Casino Royale
Quantum of Solace
Here’s what’s leaving Netflix in August 2020
Leaving August 1
Skins: Vol. 1-7
Leaving August 3
Love (2015)
Paranormal Survivor: Season 1-2
Leaving August 7
6 Days
Judy Moody and the Not Bummer Summer
St. Agatha
Leaving August 14
Adventures in Public School
Being AP
Goon
Leaving August 18
The Incident
Leaving August 19
Some Kind of Beautiful
Leaving August 20
Bad Rap
Leaving August 21
Just Go With It
Leaving August 23
Fanatic
Leaving August 25
Blue Is the Warmest Color
Leaving August 28
Bring It On: Worldwide Showdown
The Wicker Man
Leaving 8/31/20
Bad Boys
Bad Boys II
Candyman
Child’s Play
Clueless
Failure to Launch
Get Him to the Greek
Groundhog Day
He’s Just Not That Into You
Jerry Maguire
The Karate Kid
The Karate Kid Part II
The Karate Kid Part III
The Lake House
Life as We Know It
Murder Party
Observe and Report
One Day
Public Enemies
Rugrats Go Wild
School Daze
Tootsie
United 93
V for Vendetta
Valentine’s Day