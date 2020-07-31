This month, Netflix sheds light on America’s broken immigration system with its original series, Immigration Nation. The docuseries takes a unique and nuanced look at both the inner workings of Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) and the often overlooked stories of immigrants trying to make a life in the United States; all episodes are available to stream starting on August 3.

It’s not the only documentary hitting the streaming platform in August; there are a slew of original documentaries making their debuts this month, including (Un)Well, a docuseries that takes an intensive look at the lucrative wellness industry, and Rising Phoenix, an original feature documentary that charts the history of the Paralympic Games, from its post-WWII origins to its evolution as the third biggest sporting event in the world.

Those looking to satisfy their real estate reality TV cravings are in luck—the third season of Selling Sunset, which follows the drama of Los Angeles’ most elite real estate agents, returns to Netflix on August 7, while Million Dollar Beach House, premiering on August 26, showcases the exclusive deals of real estate agents in the Hamptons.

Here’s everything new on Netflix this month—and everything set to leave the streaming platform.

Here are the Netflix originals coming to Netflix in August 2020

Available August 1

Super Monsters: The New Class

Available August 2

Connected

Available August 3

Immigration Nation

Available August 4

A Go! Go! Cory Carson Summer Camp

Malibu Rescue: The Next Wave

Mundo Mistério / Mystery Lab

Sam Jay: 3 In The Morning

Available August 5

Anelka : L’Incompris / Anelka: Misunderstood

World’s Most Wanted

Available August 6

The Rain: Season 3

The Seven Deadly Sins: Imperial Wrath of The Gods

Available August 7

Alta Mar / High Seas: Season 3

Berlin, Berlin

The Magic School Bus Rides Again Kids In Space

¡Nailed It! México: Season 2

The New Legends of Monkey: Season 2

Selling Sunset: Season 3

Sing On! Germany

Tiny Creatures

Wizards: Tales of Arcadia

Word Party Songs

Work It

Available August 10

GAME ON: A Comedy Crossover Event

Available August 11

Rob Schneider: Asian Momma, Mexican Kids

Available August 12

(Un)Well

Available August 13

Une fille facile / An Easy Girl

Available August 14

3%: Season 4

El robo del siglo

Fearless .

Glow Up: Season 2

Project Power

Octonauts & the Caves of Sac Actun

Teenage Bounty Hunters

Available August 15

Rita: Season 5

Stranger: Season 2

Available August 17

Crazy Awesome Teachers

Glitch Techs: Season 2

Available August 19

Crímenes de familia / The Crimes That Bind

DeMarcus Family Rules

High Score

Available August 20

Biohackers

Great Pretender

John Was Trying to Contact Aliens

Available August 21

Alien TV

Fuego negro

Hoops

Lucifer: Season 5

Rust Valley Restorers: Season 3

The Sleepover

Available August 25

Emily’s Wonder Lab

Trinkets: Season 2

Available August 26

Do Do Sol Sol La La Sol

La venganza de Analía

Million Dollar Beach House

Rising Phoenix

Available August 27

Aggretsuko: Season 3

Available August 28

All Together Now

Cobra Kai: Seasons 1-2

I AM A KILLER: Released

Orígenes secretos / Unknown Origins

Here are the TV shows and movies coming to Netflix in August 2020

Available August 1

A Knight’s Tale

Acts of Violence

The Addams Family (1991)

An Education

Being John Malkovich

Death at a Funeral

Dennis the Menace

Elizabeth Harvest

Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind

Hardcore Henry

Iron Man: Armored Adventures: Season 1-2

Jurassic Park

Jurassic Park III

The Lost World: Jurassic Park

Mad Max (1979)

Mr. Deeds

My Perfect Landing: Season 1

Nagi-Asu: A Lull in the Sea: Season 1

The NeverEnding Story

The NeverEnding Story 2: The Next Chapter

The Next Step: Season 6

Nights in Rodanthe

Ocean’s Thirteen

Ocean’s Twelve

Operation Ouch: Season 1

Operation Ouch: Special

Remember Me

Seabiscuit

Toradora!: Season 1

Transformers Rescue Bots Academy: S2

The Ugly Truth

What Keeps You Alive

Available August 2

Almost Love

Available August 8

The Promise

We Summon the Darkness

Available August 10

Nightcrawler

Available August 11

Mr. Peabody & Sherman

Available August 12

Scary Movie 5

Available August 13

Safety Not Guaranteed

Available August 14

The Legend of Korra: Book One: Air

The Legend of Korra: Book Two: Spirits

The Legend of Korra: Book Three: Change

The Legend of Korra: Book Four: Balance

Available August 16

Johnny English

Les Misérables (2012)

Available August 17

Drunk Parents

Available August 20

Good Kisser

Available August 23

1BR

Septembers of Shiraz

Available August 27

The Bridge Curse

The Frozen Ground

Available August 31

Casino Royale

Quantum of Solace

Here’s what’s leaving Netflix in August 2020

Leaving August 1

Skins: Vol. 1-7

Leaving August 3

Love (2015)

Paranormal Survivor: Season 1-2

Leaving August 7

6 Days

Judy Moody and the Not Bummer Summer

St. Agatha

Leaving August 14

Adventures in Public School

Being AP

Goon

Leaving August 18

The Incident

Leaving August 19

Some Kind of Beautiful

Leaving August 20

Bad Rap

Leaving August 21

Just Go With It

Leaving August 23

Fanatic

Leaving August 25

Blue Is the Warmest Color

Leaving August 28

Bring It On: Worldwide Showdown

The Wicker Man

Leaving 8/31/20

Bad Boys

Bad Boys II

Candyman

Child’s Play

Clueless

Failure to Launch

Get Him to the Greek

Groundhog Day

He’s Just Not That Into You

Jerry Maguire

The Karate Kid

The Karate Kid Part II

The Karate Kid Part III

The Lake House

Life as We Know It

Murder Party

Observe and Report

One Day

Public Enemies

Rugrats Go Wild

School Daze

Tootsie

United 93

V for Vendetta

Valentine’s Day

