Sen. Mitt Romney Calls Trump's Decision to Commute Roger Stone's Sentence 'Historic Corruption'

On Saturday morning, Utah Sen. Mitt Romney became the first Congressional Republican so far to speak out against President Donald Trump’s Friday night decision to commute the sentence of his longtime associate Roger Stone. Stone had been sentenced to 40 months in prison for multiple felonies including lying to Congress and attempting to obstruct the Congressional investigation into Russia’s interference in the 2016 election.

“Unprecedented, historic corruption: an American president commutes the sentence of a person convicted by a jury of lying to shield that very president,” Romney tweeted Saturday morning.

The President’s announcement that he would commute Stone’s sentence came just a few days before the Republican political operative was set to enter prison.

Last November, a jury found Stone guilty of all seven counts brought against him, including lying to Congress about his attempts to contact WikiLeaks during the 2016 presidential election. He was also found guilty of witness tampering and obstructing a Congressional investigation.

In a statement defending the President’s decision, the White House said that “Roger Stone is a victim of the Russia Hoax that the Left and its allies in the media perpetuated for years in an attempt to undermine the Trump Presidency.”

This is not the first time Sen. Romney has broken with his party over President Trump’s actions. In January, Romney voted to impeachment the President on the second article of impeachment brought against him: abuse of power. Romney was the only Senate Republican to do so.

Get our Politics Newsletter. Sign up to receive the day's most important political stories from Washington and beyond. Please enter a valid email address. Sign Up Now Check the box if you do not wish to receive promotional offers via email from TIME. You can unsubscribe at any time. By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy Thank you! For your security, we've sent a confirmation email to the address you entered. Click the link to confirm your subscription and begin receiving our newsletters. If you don't get the confirmation within 10 minutes, please check your spam folder.

Write to Madeleine Carlisle at madeleine.carlisle@time.com.