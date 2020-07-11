Sen. Mitt Romney Calls Trump's Decision to Commute Roger Stone's Sentence 'Historic Corruption'

Sen. Mitt Romney leaves the Senate Republican Policy luncheon in Russell Building on Tuesday, March 17, 2020.
Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc—Getty Images
By Madeleine Carlisle
July 11, 2020 10:10 AM EDT

On Saturday morning, Utah Sen. Mitt Romney became the first Congressional Republican so far to speak out against President Donald Trump’s Friday night decision to commute the sentence of his longtime associate Roger Stone. Stone had been sentenced to 40 months in prison for multiple felonies including lying to Congress and attempting to obstruct the Congressional investigation into Russia’s interference in the 2016 election.

“Unprecedented, historic corruption: an American president commutes the sentence of a person convicted by a jury of lying to shield that very president,” Romney tweeted Saturday morning.

The President’s announcement that he would commute Stone’s sentence came just a few days before the Republican political operative was set to enter prison.

Last November, a jury found Stone guilty of all seven counts brought against him, including lying to Congress about his attempts to contact WikiLeaks during the 2016 presidential election. He was also found guilty of witness tampering and obstructing a Congressional investigation.

In a statement defending the President’s decision, the White House said that “Roger Stone is a victim of the Russia Hoax that the Left and its allies in the media perpetuated for years in an attempt to undermine the Trump Presidency.”

This is not the first time Sen. Romney has broken with his party over President Trump’s actions. In January, Romney voted to impeachment the President on the second article of impeachment brought against him: abuse of power. Romney was the only Senate Republican to do so.

