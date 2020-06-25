Ryan O'Connell and Lena Waithe: If You Want Inclusive Stories, Hold the Gatekeepers Accountable

The writer, producer and actor Ryan O’Connell made television history with his Emmy-nominated Netflix series Special, inspired by his own life as a gay man with cerebral palsy finding his way through the world. Multi-hyphenate Lena Waithe won an Emmy for her writing on the hit show Master of None, and has gone on to create numerous shows of her own that celebrate Blackness and the queer experience. In honor of Pride month, the two creators joined TIME West Coast Editor Sam Lansky for a candid TIME 100 Talks discussion about what queer creators need to be given the freedom to tell their own stories, how gatekeepers keep television homogenous in a time when change is urgently needed and what we can each do to make entertainment more inclusive.

This article is part of #TIME100Talks: Finding Hope, a special series featuring leaders across different fields encouraging action toward a better world. Want more? Sign up for access to more virtual events, including live conversations with influential newsmakers.

Get The Brief. Sign up to receive the top stories you need to know right now. Please enter a valid email address. Sign Up Now Check the box if you do not wish to receive promotional offers via email from TIME. You can unsubscribe at any time. By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy Thank you! For your security, we've sent a confirmation email to the address you entered. Click the link to confirm your subscription and begin receiving our newsletters. If you don't get the confirmation within 10 minutes, please check your spam folder.

Contact us at editors@time.com.