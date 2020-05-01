Girl Manages to Steal the Entire Show at the Sheep Competition

Getty Images

If you’re looking for a little uplifting distraction during the ongoing pandemic, an online sheep handling competition for children under the age of eight may be just the thing.

A brief glimpse into the agricultural contest comes courtesy of James Rebanks, an author, farmer, and judge in the upcoming Greatest Online Agricultural Show, which is raising money for farming charities in the U.K. Rebanks posted a clip of the competition on Twitter, noting that he had “spent the last hour judging the online sheep show” and “the young handlers under 8 class was the cutest thing” he had ever seen.

As proof, he shared a short video a three-year old handler named Barley Brook Sellar and her sheep Ethel. In the clip, the little girl, who lives on a farm in Norfolk, England, displays her handling skills, even though the sheep is as tall as she is.

In the video, Sellar, clad in a long white doctor’s coat, introduces herself and her sheep, nudging the sheep with her hip after the sheep nudges her. When asked what type of sheep Ethel is, Sellar enthusiastically responds, “White!” But realizes her error and after a brief hesitation, provides the correct answer that Ethel is a Border Leicester. She then takes her sheep for a short walk, turning around and returning to her starting point. At the end, the little girls commands her sheep to “stand”, which both sheep and Sellar manage to do. Sellar than flashes a very happy grin at the camera, clearly proud of herself.

Naturally, the internet couldn’t get enough of the tiny sheep wrangler:

The little girl and her sheep even inspired fan art:

Get The Brief. Sign up to receive the top stories you need to know right now. Please enter a valid email address. Sign Up Now Check the box if you do not wish to receive promotional offers via email from TIME. You can unsubscribe at any time. By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy Thank you! For your security, we've sent a confirmation email to the address you entered. Click the link to confirm your subscription and begin receiving our newsletters. If you don't get the confirmation within 10 minutes, please check your spam folder.

Contact us at editors@time.com.