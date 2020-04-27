Meryl Streep, Audra McDonald, and Christine Baranski enjoyed cocktails in their bathrooms and set the new standard for group friendships.

Streep and her friends gathered online to take part in an online, socially distant tribute to Broadway composer Stephen Sondheim on his 90th birthday. While all three stars have spent plenty of time in the public eye dressed in gowns and heels for the Oscars, the Emmys, and the Tonys, to celebrate Sondheim in the midst of a pandemic, they decided to wear something a little more comfortable. Namely, bathrobes, the clothing option of choice for many people staying at home.

Since this was a celebration, cocktails were in order, too, with Baranski elegantly sipping a large glass of red wine, Broadway legend McDonald sipping bourbon, and Streep shaking up a martini and swigging Scotch straight from the bottle. While comfortably clad and sipping their cocktails they joined together to sing Sondheim’s tune “The Ladies Who Lunch” from the musical Company—and fans cannot get enough.

People took to Twitter to share their thoughts on the perfection of the three women trying to make the best of things:

The free online event, which aired on Broadway.com and YouTube, also featured performances by Lin-Manuel Miranda, Neil Patrick Harris, Patti LuPone, and Jake Gyllenhaal, with proceeds of the virtual concert going to Artists Striving to End Poverty. You can watch the full performance in all its glory at the video below, or tune in to Streep, McDonald, and Baranski starting at the 1:58:30 mark.

