Netflix is kicking off its new offerings for May 2020 with Ryan Murphy‘s highly anticipated new original series, Hollywood. Set in post-World War II Tinseltown, the miniseries draws on true stories like those of actors Anna May Wong, Rock Hudson, and Hattie McDaniel as inspirations for its glamorous revisionist history of what Hollywood might have been if oft-overlooked voices had been given the spotlight. The star-studded cast includes industry veterans like Patti LuPone and Holland Taylor, as well as rising talents like Laura Harrier, David Corenswet and Jeremy Pope. All seven episodes drop on May 1.

Another Netflix original series, Dead to Me, starring Christina Applegate and Linda Cardellini, returns with its second season on May 8.

Those looking for a laugh are in luck: Jerry Seinfeld’s hour-long standup comedy special, 23 Hours to Kill, debuts on May 5, while Patton Oswalt’s standup special, Patton Oswalt: I Love Everything will come to Netflix on May 19. Hannah Gadsby follows up her genre-bending hit Nanette with a new comedy special, Douglas, on May 26.

While the coronavirus pandemic prevented the rom-com The Lovebirds from releasing in theaters, the Issa Rae- and Kumail Nanjiani-fronted film will make its debut on Netflix on May 22. Other films coming to Netflix this month include the critically acclaimed thriller Uncut Gems, Back to the Future, The Curious Case of Benjamin Button and Trumbo.

Here’s everything new on Netflix this month—and everything set to leave the streaming platform.

Here are the Netflix originals coming to Netflix in April 2020

May 1

All Day and a Night

Almost Happy

Get In

Go! Go! Cory Carson: The Chrissy

The Half Of It

Hollywood

Into the Night

Medici: The Magnificent: Part 2

Mrs. Serial Killer

May 5

Jerry Seinfeld: 23 Hours To Kill

May 6

Workin’ Moms: Season 4

May 7

Scissor Seven: Season 2

May 8

18 regali

Chico Bon Bon: Monkey with a Tool Belt

Dead to Me: Season 2

The Eddy

The Hollow: Season 2

Restaurants on the Edge: Season 2

Rust Valley Restorers: Season 2

Valeria

May 11

Bordertown: Season 3

Have a Good Trip: Adventures in Psychedelics

Trial By Media

May 12

True: Terrific Tales

Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt: Kimmy Vs. the Reverend

May 13

The Wrong Missy

May 15

Chichipatos

I Love You, Stupid

Inhuman Resources

Magic for Humans: Season 3

She-Ra and the Princesses of Power: Season 5

White Lines

May 16

La reina de Indias y el conquistador

May 18

The Big Flower Fight

May 19

Patton Oswalt: I Love Everything

Sweet Magnolias

May 20

Ben Platt Live From Radio City Music Hall

Rebelión de los Godinez

May 22

Control Z

History 101

The Lovebirds

Selling Sunset: Season 2

Trailer Park Boys: The Animated Series: Season 2

May 26

Hannah Gadsby: Douglas

May 27

I’m No Longer Here

May 28

Dorohedoro

La corazonada

May 29

Space Force

Somebody Feed Phil: Season 3

Here are the TV shows and movies coming to Netflix in April 2020

May 1

Reckoning: Season 1

Ace Ventura: Pet Detective

Back to the Future

Back to the Future Part II

Charlie and the Chocolate Factory

Cracked Up, The Darrell Hammond Story

Den of Thieves

For Colored Girls

Fun with Dick & Jane

I Am Divine

Jarhead

Jarhead 2: Field of Fire

Jarhead 3: The Siege

Madagascar: Escape 2 Africa

Masha and the Bear: Season 4

Material

Monthly Girls’ Nozaki Kun: Season 1

Sinister

Song of the Sea

The Curious Case of Benjamin Button

The Heartbreak Kid

The Patriot

Thomas & Friends: Marvelous Machinery: A New Arrival

Thomas & Friends: Marvelous Machinery: World of Tomorrow

Thomas & Friends: Thomas and the Royal Engine

Underworld

Underworld: Evolution

Underworld: Rise of the Lycans

Urban Cowboy

What a Girl Wants

Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory

May 4

Arctic Dogs

May 8

House at the End of the Street

May 9

Charmed: Season 2

Grey’s Anatomy: Season 16

May 14

Riverdale: Season 4

May 15

District 9

May 16

Public Enemies

United 93

May 17

Soul Surfer

May 19

Trumbo

May 20

The Flash: Season 6

May 22

Just Go With It

May 23

Dynasty: Season 3

May 25

Ne Zha

Norm of the North: Family Vacation

Uncut Gems

May 27

The Lincoln Lawyer

May 31

High Strung Free Dance

Here’s what’s leaving Netflix in April 2020

May 1

John Carter

May 15

Limitless

The Place Beyond the Pines

May 17

Royal Pains: Season 1-8

May 18

Scandal: Season 1-7

May 19

Black Snake Moan

Carriers

Evolution

The First Wives Club

It Takes Two

Love, Rosie

She’s Out of My League

What’s Eating Gilbert Grape

Young Adult

Yours, Mine and Ours

May 25

Bitten: Season 1-3

May 30

Bob Ross: Beauty Is Everywhere: Collection 1

May 31

Austin Powers in Goldmember

Austin Powers: International Man of Mystery

Austin Powers: The Spy Who Shagged Me

Dear John

Final Destination

The Final Destination

Final Destination 2

Final Destination 3

Ghosts of Girlfriends Past

Looney Tunes: Back in Action

My Girl

The Naked Gun 2 1/2: The Smell of Fear

The Naked Gun: From the Files of Police Squad!

Outbreak

Red Dawn

Richie Rich

Write to Cady Lang at cady.lang@timemagazine.com.