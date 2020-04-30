Netflix is kicking off its new offerings for May 2020 with Ryan Murphy‘s highly anticipated new original series, Hollywood. Set in post-World War II Tinseltown, the miniseries draws on true stories like those of actors Anna May Wong, Rock Hudson, and Hattie McDaniel as inspirations for its glamorous revisionist history of what Hollywood might have been if oft-overlooked voices had been given the spotlight. The star-studded cast includes industry veterans like Patti LuPone and Holland Taylor, as well as rising talents like Laura Harrier, David Corenswet and Jeremy Pope. All seven episodes drop on May 1.
Another Netflix original series, Dead to Me, starring Christina Applegate and Linda Cardellini, returns with its second season on May 8.
Those looking for a laugh are in luck: Jerry Seinfeld’s hour-long standup comedy special, 23 Hours to Kill, debuts on May 5, while Patton Oswalt’s standup special, Patton Oswalt: I Love Everything will come to Netflix on May 19. Hannah Gadsby follows up her genre-bending hit Nanette with a new comedy special, Douglas, on May 26.
While the coronavirus pandemic prevented the rom-com The Lovebirds from releasing in theaters, the Issa Rae- and Kumail Nanjiani-fronted film will make its debut on Netflix on May 22. Other films coming to Netflix this month include the critically acclaimed thriller Uncut Gems, Back to the Future, The Curious Case of Benjamin Button and Trumbo.
Here’s everything new on Netflix this month—and everything set to leave the streaming platform.
May 1
May 1
All Day and a Night
Almost Happy
Get In
Go! Go! Cory Carson: The Chrissy
The Half Of It
Hollywood
Into the Night
Medici: The Magnificent: Part 2
Mrs. Serial Killer
May 5
Jerry Seinfeld: 23 Hours To Kill
May 6
Workin’ Moms: Season 4
May 7
Scissor Seven: Season 2
May 8
18 regali
Chico Bon Bon: Monkey with a Tool Belt
Dead to Me: Season 2
The Eddy
The Hollow: Season 2
Restaurants on the Edge: Season 2
Rust Valley Restorers: Season 2
Valeria
May 11
Bordertown: Season 3
Have a Good Trip: Adventures in Psychedelics
Trial By Media
May 12
True: Terrific Tales
Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt: Kimmy Vs. the Reverend
May 13
The Wrong Missy
May 15
Chichipatos
I Love You, Stupid
Inhuman Resources
Magic for Humans: Season 3
She-Ra and the Princesses of Power: Season 5
White Lines
May 16
La reina de Indias y el conquistador
May 18
The Big Flower Fight
May 19
Patton Oswalt: I Love Everything
Sweet Magnolias
May 20
Ben Platt Live From Radio City Music Hall
Rebelión de los Godinez
May 22
Control Z
History 101
The Lovebirds
Selling Sunset: Season 2
Trailer Park Boys: The Animated Series: Season 2
May 26
Hannah Gadsby: Douglas
May 27
I’m No Longer Here
May 28
Dorohedoro
La corazonada
May 29
Space Force
Somebody Feed Phil: Season 3
May 1
May 1
Reckoning: Season 1
Ace Ventura: Pet Detective
Back to the Future
Back to the Future Part II
Charlie and the Chocolate Factory
Cracked Up, The Darrell Hammond Story
Den of Thieves
For Colored Girls
Fun with Dick & Jane
I Am Divine
Jarhead
Jarhead 2: Field of Fire
Jarhead 3: The Siege
Madagascar: Escape 2 Africa
Masha and the Bear: Season 4
Material
Monthly Girls’ Nozaki Kun: Season 1
Sinister
Song of the Sea
The Curious Case of Benjamin Button
The Heartbreak Kid
The Patriot
Thomas & Friends: Marvelous Machinery: A New Arrival
Thomas & Friends: Marvelous Machinery: World of Tomorrow
Thomas & Friends: Thomas and the Royal Engine
Underworld
Underworld: Evolution
Underworld: Rise of the Lycans
Urban Cowboy
What a Girl Wants
Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory
May 4
Arctic Dogs
May 8
House at the End of the Street
May 9
Charmed: Season 2
Grey’s Anatomy: Season 16
May 14
Riverdale: Season 4
May 15
District 9
May 16
Public Enemies
United 93
May 17
Soul Surfer
May 19
Trumbo
May 20
The Flash: Season 6
May 22
Just Go With It
May 23
Dynasty: Season 3
May 25
Ne Zha
Norm of the North: Family Vacation
Uncut Gems
May 27
The Lincoln Lawyer
May 31
High Strung Free Dance
May 1
May 1
John Carter
May 15
Limitless
The Place Beyond the Pines
May 17
Royal Pains: Season 1-8
May 18
Scandal: Season 1-7
May 19
Black Snake Moan
Carriers
Evolution
The First Wives Club
It Takes Two
Love, Rosie
She’s Out of My League
What’s Eating Gilbert Grape
Young Adult
Yours, Mine and Ours
May 25
Bitten: Season 1-3
May 30
Bob Ross: Beauty Is Everywhere: Collection 1
May 31
Austin Powers in Goldmember
Austin Powers: International Man of Mystery
Austin Powers: The Spy Who Shagged Me
Dear John
Final Destination
The Final Destination
Final Destination 2
Final Destination 3
Ghosts of Girlfriends Past
Looney Tunes: Back in Action
My Girl
The Naked Gun 2 1/2: The Smell of Fear
The Naked Gun: From the Files of Police Squad!
Outbreak
Red Dawn
Richie Rich