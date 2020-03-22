Vice President Mike Pence and His Wife Test Negative for the Coronavirus, His Spokesperson Says

Vice President Mike Pence and Second Lady Karen Pence both tested negative for the coronavirus, officially known as COVID-19, his press secretary announced.

Katie Miller, Pence’s spokesperson, tweeted on Saturday night that “test results came back negative” for the couple.

Pence had said earlier in the day during a White House briefing that he and his wife would be tested Saturday afternoon after one of his staffers tested positive for COVID-19. Miller said on Friday that, “This evening, we were notified that a member of the Office of the Vice President tested positive for the Coronavirus,” according to CNN. “Neither President Trump nor Vice President Pence had close contact with the individual,” Miller said.

The White House physician said President Donald Trump tested negative for coronavirus last week and was “symptom-free…one week after having dinner with the Brazilian delegation in Mar-a-Lago.” The White House had previously announced that at the President’s Mar-a-Lago club, Trump came into contact with two individuals later confirmed to have COVID-19, one of whom he shook hands with and one of whom sat at his dinner table.

The Coronavirus Brief. Everything you need to know about the global spread of COVID-19 Please enter a valid email address. Sign Up Now Check the box if you do not wish to receive promotional offers via email from TIME. You can unsubscribe at any time. By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy Thank you! For your security, we've sent a confirmation email to the address you entered. Click the link to confirm your subscription and begin receiving our newsletters. If you don't get the confirmation within 10 minutes, please check your spam folder.

Write to Sanya Mansoor at sanya.mansoor@time.com.