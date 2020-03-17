As doors close in an effort to prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus, people react in different ways.
Disneyland shut down down last week. But that was then and this is now, with one kid’s feelings on the matter is still reverberating across social media. The moment comes courtesy of Elias Sharf, an even-keeled 12-year-old Canadian boy who just wanted to go to Disneyland, when interviewed for a local news segment, and had a lot to say about the fact that he couldn’t.
People felt instantly bonded to Elias and his calm, mature reaction to the snafu hitting his trip, so if you haven’t yet been introduced, then you are in for a treat. Please have yourself a lovely distraction as you cackle at this video.
This video has entertainment value that is clearly comparable to Disney classics like It’s a Small World, Splash Mountain, and even the Haunted Mansion. Come for the delivery of the line “took a long time to get here.” Stay for the moment he lets his soundbite land with a sip of his Starbucks.
People really felt that sip.