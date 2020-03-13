'It's Like a Treehouse. On a Boat.' Dakota Johnson's Tranquil L.A. Home Is Really Impressing the Internet

Dakota Johnson has charmed the masses on social media, thanks to her greenery-filled house in Los Angeles featured in Architectural Digest.
Purchased from Ryan Murphy, the creator behind American Horror Story, the home is an internet-winner.
Perhaps it’s the setup. “It’s like a treehouse. On a boat,” as she puts it. Perhaps it’s Johnson’s signature cool delivery. “This place is my anchor,” she explains.
While that definition may not apply to viewers online, the Fifty Shades of Grey star’s personal tour has certainly collected a considerable amount of admiration from Twitter.
The internet latched on to every bit of this tour through her abode for the magazine. Everywhere you look — inside and outside the peaceful two-story home — the spaces are filled with an appreciation for the natural world.
There are bamboo trees, and the citrus is abundant: There are limes, there are lemons and there are oranges.
She even imparts some advice: “I think the key to a healthy relationship is double sinks,” the actor says during the bathroom portion of the tour. She is currently dating Coldplay frontman Chris Martin.
See below for the best reactions to Dakota Johnson’s house tour.