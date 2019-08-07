Turns out Dakota Johnson is just as sad about her beloved tooth gap closing as some of her fans are.

During an appearance on Tuesday’s episode of The Tonight Show to promote her new movie The Peanut Butter Falcon, Johnson revealed the story behind the recent disappearance of the gap between her two front teeth — a change in appearance that caused a big enough stir to make headlines.

According to Johnson, when she started experiencing some neck pain, her orthodontist decided to remove a permanent retainer that had been in her mouth since she was 13 years old. Her tooth gap then closed on its own.

“My orthodontist decided that it would be a good idea to take [the retainer] off and see if my jaw had sort of expanded. And it helped me and my gap closed by itself. And I’m really sad about it too,” she told host Jimmy Fallon before reiterating her distress. “I’m sad about my gap tooth too, so I’d really appreciate some privacy at this time.”

Watch the full clip of Dakota Johnson on Fallon below.

Write to Megan McCluskey at megan.mccluskey@time.com.