Most romantic comedies go something like this—boy meets girl, boy turns out to be a prince, they hit some roadblock, come back together, get married, and live happily ever after. When Meghan Markle and Prince Harry, got engaged, held their royal wedding, and introduced the world to their newborn son, that was supposed to be the end of the rom-com. But then the Duke and Duchess of Sussex decided that wasn’t the end of their story at all.
They reevaluated their roles in the public eye and chose to step back from royal life. While their royal roles are still evolving, a recent photo of the couple shows they seem to still be starring in their own romantic comedy. A photo snapped by Samir Hussein shows Harry and Meghan huddled together under an umbrella as they walked to the Endeavour Fund Awards on Thursday. The couple are positively glowing, lit up by the flash from the photographers’ cameras, and smiling at each other. It looks like the poster for a romantic comedy and Twitter couldn’t help but comment on the fairy tale moment:
Some Twitter users had ideas about what made Meghan and Harry look so happy:
Of course, romantic comedies aren’t exactly like real life and Twitter commenters can’t help but remark on the differences: