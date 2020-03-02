Stella McCartney Makes the Case that Animals Should Be Friends, Not Fashion

Getty Images—2020 Peter White
By Cady Lang
March 2, 2020 2:46 PM EST

Paris fashion week took a walk on the wild side at the Stella McCartney runway show this week where models walked alongside life-size animal figures, including rabbits, cows, a fox, a horse, and a crocodile.

The animal appearances were a playful statement from McCartney, whose brand is completely vegetarian, on the use of animal products in the fashion industry.

“What we try to do here at Stella is to sugarcoat a powerful, meaningful message in a little bit of humour and fun, to make our point in a palatable and digestible way so that people listen,” said McCartney in a statement to The Guardian. “These animals are the ingredients of everyone else’s fashion shows. We are the only luxury fashion house in the world that isn’t killing animals on the runway. I wanted to make that point, but in a joyous way.”

To drive the point home, the models who were attired in the animal costumes, carried this season’s cruelty-free accessories as they walked in the show, including a vegan leather handbag and purses made of second-life plastic. The brand does not use animal leather, skin, feathers, or fur.

See McCartney’s fashion with a conscience below.

Most Popular on TIME
1
Americans Are Stockpiling Cleaning Products Due to COVID-19 Fears. Do They Actually Prevent Coronavirus?
2
Will Warmer Weather Stop the Spread of the Coronavirus?
3
The Story Behind 'The Trials of Gabriel Fernandez'

Write to Cady Lang at cady.lang@timemagazine.com.

Read More From TIME

Most Popular Stories
1
Americans Are Stockpiling Cleaning Products Due to COVID-19 Fears. Do They Actually Prevent Coronavirus?
2
Will Warmer Weather Stop the Spread of the Coronavirus?
3
The Story Behind 'The Trials of Gabriel Fernandez'
4
The Best Harry Potter Memes Ever

Related Stories

EDIT POST

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe today and save up to 84% off the cover price.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Sign Up for Our Newsletters

Sign up to receive the top stories you need to know now on politics, health and more
SUBSCRIBE