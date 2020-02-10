Everyone Was Very Confused by Eminem’s Performance at the 2020 Oscars

Eminem’s surprise performance of his hit song “Lose Yourself” at the 92nd Annual Academy Awards confused pretty much everyone watching the broadcast Sunday night.

The expressions on director Martin Scorsese and his daughter Francesca’s faces encapsulated the general mood.

Others in the audience bobbed their heads and danced along to Eminem’s performance, or looked on in confusion.

People following the show online registered shock; the rapper was not involved in any of the nominated movies this year, and it was unclear why he was singing a nearly two-decade-old song at the 2020 Oscars.

Eminem performed at the 2020 Oscars to make up for missing the ceremony in 2003, when “Lose Yourself” won Best Original Song fo the 2002 film 8 Mile, according to a tweet from the rapper.

