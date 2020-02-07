First, there was the fox and the hound. Now, there’s the coyote and the badger.

In footage that was captured by a wildlife camera set up by environmental conservation organization Peninsula Open Space Trust (POST), a coyote and badger who appear to be palling around can be seen traveling together through a culvert under a Bay Area highway.

Neal Sharma, POST’s wildlife linkages program manager, told CNN that POST believes this is the first time that this type of behavior has been observed in the Bay Area.

“Having that interaction on film and seeing how these two different animals that lead different lives, how they interact, it’s just so exciting,” Sharma said.

The video took off after it was shared on Twitter on Monday by user Russ McSpadden, earning over 771,000 likes and 183,000 retweets as of Friday morning. It even got a shoutout from Captain America himself, Chris Evans.

“I’m choosing to believe that the coyote sounds like Michael J. Fox and the badger sounds like Sam Elliot and they’re best friends on an adventure,” Evans wrote.

