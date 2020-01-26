NBA Star Kobe Bryant Dies in Helicopter Crash: Reports

Former NBA star Kobe Bryant, considered one of the best basketball players of all time, died on Sunday in a helicopter crash near Los Angeles, Calif. He was 41 years old.

Multiple outlets have confirmed the news.

Bryant is survived by his wife, Vanessa Laine Bryant and their four children.

The crash occurred around 10 a.m. on Sunday morning in Calabasas, Calif., “in a remote field off Las Virgenes,” according to the City of Calabasas.

Bryant played for the Los Angeles Lakers for the entirety of his two-decade career, winning the NBA Finals five times.

Bryant was also a longtime helicopter user, famously flying from his Orange County home to Lakers games at the Staples Center in Los Angeles.

The sports legend was in the news on Saturday as LeBron James, who plays for the Lakers, surpassed Bryant as number three on the all-time scoring list. Bryant now remains the fourth-highest NBA scorer of all time. In a tweet the night before his death, he congratulated James. “Continuing to move the game forward,” he said of James.

Athletes, artists and others quickly expressed their shock to the news of Bryant’s death on social media, including Saquon Barkley, running back for the New York Giants, Lil Nas X, NBA legend Dwayne Wade and former Indianapolis Colts player Pat McAfee.

“This came out of nowhere,” McAfee said. “Absolutely devastating.”

Former NBA star Scottie Pippen tweeted that he was “stunned.”

